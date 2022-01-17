Hope reigns supreme for actor Sean Simon to fulfill dream of restoring his beloved castles with new investment fund

“I think these places nearly talk to the owner,” Irish actor Sean Simon says during a twilight tour of the grounds of his beloved Cloontykilla Castle overlooking the eastern shore of Lough Key in Co Roscommon.

It was in these pristine, ancient woods adjoining the Lough Key Forest Park where at seven year’s old he was first mesmerised by the sight of the former hunting lodge built around 1839 to resemble a medieval castle.

It was built on what was once the sprawling 3,000 acre Rockingham demesne and estate that was bought by the famous British architect John Nash, who designed Buckingham Palace.

He fell in love and vowed to become rich one day and buy it and the crumbling 14th century McDermott’s Castle nearby that sits majestically on Castle Island – also known as “The Rock” – its own tiny island in the middle of Lough Key.

Following his success as an actor in London’s West End where he had lead roles in hit productions of Little Shop of Horrors and played Elvis Presley in Are you Lonesome Tonight? as well as appearing alongside Gabriel Byrne in Into the West and other films, he had the means to buy both properties from Coillte.

Asked at the time – now 25 years ago – why be bought it, he simply replied: “Because it’s a castle and I love it.” It is a love that has not faded.

This year will not only mark a decade since his restoration of Cloontykilla Castle, which was one of the most watched episodes of Channel 4’s Grand Designs programme, it also heralds the start of a new investment fund that he launched on January 1.

He hopes the fund will enable him to protect McDermott’s Castle from further decay and eventually restore it and put the finishing touches on his decades-long restoration of Cloontykilla Castle.

He almost lost both properties following the 2008 property crash when Ulster Bank sold on his loan to Seaconview, a vulture fund, that sought to auction off the property.

But an American investor stepped in and provided the necessary funding for him to retain ownership and continue his renovation of Cloontykilla Castle and preservation of McDermott’s Castle.

But he is in need of ongoing financing to complete the restoration of both castles.

The Historic Estate Investment Trust is aimed at investors who “want to be part of Ireland’s history” to restore McDermott’s Castle and other historic Irish castles that are in danger of collapse.

Investors will own part of the castle and he has set his sights on the Irish diaspora “who went to America during the Famine and now they’re billionaires”.

The only caveat is that they share the same passion for restoring Ireland’s castles to their former glory and not destroying them by modernising them or turning them into Disneyland-like creations.

“Your money is in bricks and mortar,” he said, adding: “You don’t have to be stone mad but it helps.”

And while other modern-day castle owners and dwellers are descendants of the aristocracy, he is hoping to appeal to “like-minded people whose ancestors left on the coffin ships who at some stage came into money”. He said: “Some people call me Lord Muck and I love it. I’d like to see more self-styled Lord Mucks take over.”

He has already spent around €3m restoring Cloontykilla Castle which had trees growing in it when he bought it in 1997.

It is now fully restored architecturally and he is setting his sights on fitting out the castle with period furnishings and opening it up to “selective guests” later this year.

He plans to rent it out to “well-heeled” guests for between €25,000 and €45,000. But this won’t be any Airbnb-style party pad.

“It’s not a boutique hotel, it’s a private castle and you’re king or queen of the castle,” he said.

Guests will be able to live like royalty in six luxury suites.

They will feast in a banqueting hall with a medieval trestle table that seats 40, sit in front of an open fire in a Baronial hall and relax in a hot tub situated in a tower of the castle overlooking the parapets and grounds from the roof garden.

Those who insist on screen time will be “banished” to the dungeon which will be fitted out with TVs and other tech, accessible via underground fibre optic cables.

There is also a private shoreline with its own harbour.

“It will be selectively rented out,” he said, adding that the castle will appeal to those with a love of history and architecture as well as nature.

The castle sits on 20 acres of ancient woodland overlooking Lough Key.

The lights of his native Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon can be seen twinkling across the water as dusk falls.

But they and a letterbox at the entrance to the sprawling estate are the only hints that we are in the year 2022 and not centuries earlier.

The castle is set far off the beaten track so there is no traffic noise or light pollution.

And because Sean hopes to use his show business connections to rent out the castles and land as television and film locations, he will use a generator to power up the castle so there are no tell-tale electricity poles that would detract from its authenticity.

He points to a gnarled oak tree on the estate. “That one is 500-years-old.”

The woods are also home to herds of wild deer, endangered pine martins and red squirrels. And as an added bonus “you can go fishing from your doorstep”.

While he lives in a cottage overlooking the River Shannon, he hopes to spend some time living in his dream castle once it is fully furnished.

Once Cloontykilla is complete, he will set his sights on protecting McDermott’s Castle from further damage from the elements.