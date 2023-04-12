‘Hope is what beats in the heart of the Irish’ – Joe Biden gives speech during Dundalk visit

Gerry Hoey and Yvonne Keenan Ross, who gave the Biden party a tour of Carlingford Castle

Luisa Murray with the pin given to her by the Secret Service

President Biden meeting Rishi Sunak with Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening. Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden arrives at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast on April 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

US President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University in Belfast (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker)

Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens pictured after she arrived with President Biden at Dublin Airport. Picture: Frank McGrath

President of the United States Joe Biden pictured with Antony Blinken US Secretary of State and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after he landed at Dublin Airport.Picture:Frank McGrath

President of the United States Joe Biden looks out at the rain after he arrived on Airforce One at Dublin Airport. Picture: Frank McGrath

US President Joe Biden with Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

US President Joe Biden has said that visiting Ireland “feels like home” as he gave a speech in Dundalk on Wednesday evening.

Mr Biden said he understood why his own ancestors had to emigrate during the Famine but said, “when you’re here, you wonder why anyone would ever want to leave”.

President Biden had earlier toured Carlingford Castle with Rob Kearney, his distant cousin, and Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Biden said “Louth held a special place” in the heart of his family.

"Coming here feels like coming home, it really does,” President Biden told the small crowd gathered.

"I’ve often said the Irish are the only people who are nostalgic about the future. In my experience hope is what beats in the heart of all people, particularly the heart of the Irish.

“Every action is about hope that we can make things better, hope to build both our nations that has been passed down generation to generation by our families. And it’s hope that continues to this day.”

“Thank you all for homecoming welcome. The bad news for all of you is we’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out.”

“I’m so proud to be here. So proud to be in Louth,” he also told the audience.

He said that one of the great values Irish and Americans share was the belief that “anything is possible”.

“We believe anything’s possible. Anything’s possible.”

“Together we have to keep working toward a future of greater dignity and as we face darkness, and there is darkness we have to face, but we must keep marching forward because the world has possibilities.”

Mr Biden referenced his “Grandpa Finnegan” who would regularly tell him that, “the best drop of blood in you is Irish. I’m not kidding. He had never been to Ireland but raised his family with fierce pride in our Irish ancestry”.

That is a pride that “spoke to the history of the ties that bind us and the values that unite us,” Mr Biden said.

The US President also referenced how both his and Barack Obama’s great, great grandfathers emigrated from Ireland within five weeks of each other to the US.

"They had faith, faith in an uncertain future and in all their dreams, I'm not sure they could have imagined that 175 years later that both their great, great grandson would be President of United States of America, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"But that's what you breed here. It’s faith and the possibilities that are out there,” Mr Biden said.

President Biden was welcomed to Dundalk with loud cheers as he shook hands with well wishers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the 46th President of the United States this evening.

Mr Biden took the time to stop and chat with locals and shake hands with hundreds of people lined along Clanbrassil Street in the town.

He received a raucous welcome as he emerged from the motorcade with hundreds gathered with American and Irish flags.

He then paid a visit to a local café and ice cream shop, McAteer’s, where he met with staff.

Joe Biden spent around 10 minutes greeting an excited crowd who screamed as he emerged from The Beast.

Shouts of “Welcome home Joe” could be heard as the president, wearing a navy baseball cap, took selfies with those who had waited in the pouring rain to see him.

Joe Biden earlier visited Carlingford, Co Louth, this Wednesday evening as he begins to trace his ancestral roots in the county.

President Biden arrived from Belfast on Air Force One to Dublin Airport this afternoon where he greeted members of the public then took his motorcade, known as ‘The Beast’ to Louth.

The motorcade passed through the lined streets of Carlingford in gloomy conditions and headed for King John’s Castle, of which he received a guided tour from Tánaiste Micheál Martin, among others.

Carlingford Castle in Co Louth is the last Irish landmark that Owen Finnegan (President Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather) saw before he departed for New York.

He was given a guided tour by guide Gerry Hoey, and Project Manager for Carlingford Heritage Trust and Tourism Yvonne Keenan-Ross.

Speaking to locals from the balcony of the castle, Mr Biden was asked how he was coping with the rain, to which he replied with a smile: “It’s fine; it’s Ireland”.

Asked if it was good to be home, he said: “It’s wonderful. It feels like I am coming home”.

Also accompanying President Biden for the tour was former Irish international Rob Kearney, who is a distant cousin of Mr Biden.

President Biden’s ancestors sailed from Carlingford Lough as they emigrated to the United States in the 1840s.

Mr Biden was greeted on the tarmac in Dublin Airport by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, where the two men had a brief conversation.

He then went on to meet families of US embassy staff and US Ambassador Claire Cronin on the tarmac.

President Biden is accompanied his sister Valerie Biden Owen and Hunter Biden on his trip to Ireland.

Crowding under umbrellas, the three greeted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other Irish officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also greeted Mr Varadkar and the others on the tarmac.

Among those to greet President Biden on his arrival were: Ireland's Ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason; secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach, John Callinan; Chief of Protocol of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Paul Kavanagh; Mayor of Fingal, Councillor Howard Mahony; the Managing Director of DAA Vincent Harrison; Ambassador of US to Ireland Claire D. Cronin and Ray Cronin, her spouse.

President Biden then met embassy staff and their families at the fire station at Dublin Airport, accompanied by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In a video published by Dublin Airport of Mr Biden’s meeting with embassy staff and families, he told them: “It’s so great to see you all. God Bless Ireland,” which attracted a loud cheer from the crowd.

President Biden then called Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over, adding: “I don’t want to hurt his reputation politically by saying this but, in addition to being allies, we are also friends. This is a good man,” President Biden said.

One child showed Biden his toy replica of AF1, to which he replied: "oh look at this! Air Force 1."

Another child asked the US President about the key to success and President Biden said it was important to remember that when you disagree with someone, you can question their judgment, but to never question their motives, or else it'll be impossible to get an agreement with them.

Another child asked Biden how his dogs were doing, to which he responded that they were "doing well."

A planned trip to the cemetery was cancelled due to bad weather and President Biden is now on the way to Louth.

Mr Biden became the sixth person to travel through Dublin Airport while serving as US President, following Barack Obama’s visit to the country in May 2011.

He is now on his way to Louth via motorcade. Previous plans to bring him there via helicopter failed due to poor weather, strong winds and heavy rain.

Earlier this afternoon, during his keynote speech in Ulster University, he told attendees that peace in Northern Ireland is a “priority” for all sides in Washington and politicians in Stormont should restore the Assembly and Executive.

In the speech, Mr Biden touched on the benefits peace has brought to the country, delivered a direct message to the political leaders gathered in the room and in a light-hearted moment, triggered huge applause when he referenced An Irish Goodbye Oscar winning actor James Martin.

Mr Biden said the "dividends of peace are all around us", as he addressed a gathering.

"This very campus is situated at an intersection where conflict and bloodshed once held a terrible sway," he said.

"The idea to have a glass building here when I was here in '91 was highly unlikely.

"Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning built of glass and let the light shine in and out.

"This has a profound impact for someone who has come back to see it.

"Its an incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace."

"Your history is our history, but even more important your future is America's future," the US president added.

"Today's Belfast is the beating heart of Northern Ireland and is poised to drive unprecedented economic opportunity and investment, from communities across the UK, across Ireland, across the United States. The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together.

"The 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland's gross domestic product has literally doubled."

The president said that figure would only improve if "things continue to move in the right direction".

"There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest. Many have already made homes in Northern Ireland."

One of the key moments in the speech by the President came around the restoration of power sharing at Stormont.

He said: "I believe the democratic institution established in the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland.

"It's a decision for you to make, not for me to make."

But he said "an effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together" would help draw "even greater opportunity" to the region.

"I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored," he said.

"That's a judgment for you to make, not me.

"I hope it happens, along with the institutions that help facilitate north-south and east-west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement."

Earlier he held an informal meeting with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak over tea in the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

The US president has told reporters he is "here to listen" as he met Mr Sunak.

Mr Biden, meeting the UK prime minister on the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel, said: "Heck of a view out there."

Mr Sunak, smiling, sat at a table with the US president as the pair met over cups of tea.

A number of Northern Ireland politicians were at Ulster University for Mr Biden’s speech to officially open the city centre campus.

Mr Biden was greeted by Mr Sunak shortly after he touched down at 9.20pm on Tuesday, before heading to a city centre hotel amid a flurry of armoured cars.

Mr Biden is undertaking a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.