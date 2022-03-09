‘Hope is so important,’ says Gráinne Seoige as she urges people to sign up for Darkness Into Light fundraising event

The event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday May 7

Gráinne Seoige has revealed she still feels very much a part of Dancing With The Stars despite exiting the show – though in a “cheerleading” role now.

The Galway native and her professional dance partner John Nolan were voted off the popular RTÉ show following a dance-off at the end of February. But she revealed she is still in touch with her former contestants.

“It’s not like you ever really leave it while it’s ongoing, because the only other people that the celebs who are dancing can talk to are people who understand what’s going on,” she told Independent.ie.

"So I am still chatting to them, and still feeling very much a part of it, though in a cheerleading role now, but it’s been an amazing experience.”

She said she had made friends for life out of it, and she learned something she always really wanted to do.

Gráinne revealed she would like to keep up the dancing. “I definitely want to, absolutely.”

Speaking about her time on the show, she said: "It is a competition, but it doesn’t feel like that. We are all sort of working separately with our professional partner, and we all go in on Saturdays and do our rehearsal, and we all cheer for each other, and roar for each other.

"So yes, it’s a very intense experience, and you are kind of removed from your normal every day life. You go into this sort of bubble, and it becomes your whole life, it’s all consuming. The bonds that you make are very strong.”

However, she said she doesn’t have a big gap in her schedule at all despite exiting the show – she has her own high-end jewellery business.

"I still have Grace Diamonds, my business, and I am back to playing catch-up and running that. So, it’s not that I had a big gap, it's I was trying to work things around each other. It wasn’t easy, but I enjoyed every minute of it as well."

She said that if the right television project came along she would be open to it. “I absolutely would be open, if it was right for my life and it fitted in with my broader schedule, I would be open to it.”

She added that she is about to start filming a documentary.

Read More

The broadcaster had lived in Pretoria, South Africa, with her husband Leon Jordaan before the couple relocated back to her native county in 2020. “Pretoria was very arid, and dry and sunny,” she said.

However, speaking about being in Galway she said: “I can walk on the prom any day that I like with my dog, and that is so good for the soul, just being beside the sea, because I was raised beside the sea.

"Being beside the water is ‘meat and drink’ to me, it really is. It is so good for the soul, so I love being back in Galway for that reason.”

She is also loving being nearer her family, and seeing her new niece Clíodhna aged three-and-a-half months, who is the daughter of her sister Síle.

“Having a new baby in the family is just the greatest gift, a joy, and we are all obsessed with her. She is so gorgeous,” she said.

Gráinne was speaking today as she helped launch the annual Darkness into Light, fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide. It will take place as the sun rises on Saturday May 7.

"I was always aware of Darkness Into Light, even living abroad as I did for five years. I was really aware of the events. Obviously for the last couple of years, those events were held remotely or individually, but this is the first year in a couple of years that we can all come together again and have that shared experience which I believe is a really inspirational one.

"I am looking forward to taking part in that, and we are looking for everybody to sign up. We all know that watching the sun come up is a wonderful thing to do, and most of us don’t see it every often.

"To have that experience of watching it as part of a community after all the isolation we have gone through for the last couple of years, I think it is a very powerful signal to people in Ireland that hope is there. Hope is so important.

"I think initiatives like what Pieta House does for people, who are having a suicidal crisis or families, who have been bereaved, they are more important than ever before at the moment.”

Gráinne hopes to do her walk in Galway.

Darkness Into Light will see organised walks taking place in over 17 countries across five continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn, symbolising the journey from despair to hope.

Well-known faces from the worlds of sport and, music joined Gráinne today to launch the 2022 event, including musician Tolu Makay and former Dublin GAA player Philly McMahon.

Gráinne added: “Up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times and this year we want to encourage people to get their groups together once again and sign up to make a real difference.”

Calling on people to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie, the ambassadors are reminding participants that by signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for Pieta’s life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week.

In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy. Each day, seven additional teenagers come to Pieta for one-to-one support.