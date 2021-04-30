The country is finally heading towards a return to normality after four long months of lockdown, as the Government signed off on a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

After a short Cabinet meeting yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveiled a plan for fast-tracking the lifting of restrictions on businesses, travel and family gatherings over the coming months.

Speaking on the steps of Government Buildings, Mr Martin said “hope is returning” as he praised the national effort, adding: “Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place.”

“As we enter this next stage of a long and difficult journey, we all search for inspiration and we try to find reassurance that there is a solid basis for the hope that is growing within us,” Mr Martin said.

It came after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) surprised ministers by recommending a more liberal approach to easing restrictions than had been expected.

With the National Vaccine Programme progressing at pace, chief medical officer Tony Holohan gave the green light for inter-county travel to return a month early on May 10, while also signing off on the return of hairdressers and barbers on the same date.

Dr Holohan also cleared the way for a summer of outdoor dining, with bars and restaurants allowed serve customers outside from June 7.

Hotels, guest-houses and B&Bs are to open a few days earlier on June 2 to allow the tourism industry take advantage of the bank holiday weekend. However, there was some disappointment among the hospitality industry that hotels would be permitted to serve residents inside, while restaurants and pubs that do not have outdoor dining areas would be forced to remain closed until at least July.

In good news for families, three households or six people will be able to meet up outdoors, including in their back gardens, in 10 days’ time.

A vaccination bonus will be felt by hundreds of thousands of people who have received their vaccine jabs, with indoor visits without masks or social distancing permitted in certain cases.

Mr Martin said that fully vaccinated people would be able to meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there were no more than three households present.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated people can also meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and there are no more than three households present.

The Government also gave the first glimpse of plans to permit mass gatherings at sports and arts events in the later summer months.

By the end of June they will look at letting people attend live sporting events, concerts and gigs, both outdoors and indoors. There will first be pilot outdoor and indoor events.

Meanwhile, up to 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services including weddings and funerals from May 10.

However, there will be limits on the number of people who can attend events after religious ceremonies, such as wedding parties. Six people can attend events indoors or 15 outdoors in May. But in June, up to 25 people will be allowed attend a wedding reception.

From next Monday all construction will return and a week later non-essential retailers will be permitted to provide click and collect services.

On May 17, all non-essential retailers will be able to open their doors again. However, people will still be asked to work at home until at least September.

Adult sports training will resume from May 10. The following month, on June 7, gyms and swimming pools will reopen and sports teams will be able to play matches.

Mr Martin said the return to normality was being assisted by the “transformative” Covid-19 vaccines. He said the rate they had been administered had greatly increased.

“We can see it in countries all across the world and we can see it here. Already, almost all of our most vulnerable are now protected – and we can already see that the rates of death, serious illness, hospital admissions and infections in people who have been vaccinated have collapsed,” Mr Martin said.

He said all across the country there are families who have “witnessed at first hand the sense of relief and sheer joy of a loved one receiving their vaccine”.

