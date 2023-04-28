Hope for Leaving Cert results by end of August after concerns September too late for new college entrants

There is growing speculation that Leaving Cert students will get their results in August, although not as early as the traditional mid-month date.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is under increasing pressure to avoid a September release, as has happened for the past three years.

Several factors have contributed to the results delays, and SEC chief executive officer Andrea Feeney said yesterday they could not take any shortcuts in the marking process if the integrity of the exams was to be upheld.

Education Minister Norma Foley previously said that the SEC’s “best estimate” was for an early September release and there has been no update since.

However, speculation has heightened that the results will issue in August, even if it’s late in that month.

Education Minister Norma Foley would not comment today on potential August release date but said in her ongoing engagement with the SEC on the matter “it is my expressed view that it should be in the August timeframe”.

She said the SEC was doing all it could to secure that and she hoped there would be an announcement on the results date “sooner rather than later”.

A delay in issuing results means a late college start for first years and the higher education sector has expressed concern about the effect of a shortened first term on new college entrants.

It also means that first years are last in line in the scramble for accommodation in an already tight rental market.

Challenges in recruiting examiners is one reason for the delay in signing off on the Leaving Cert results, which, prior to Covid, issued in mid-August.

In 2020 and 2021, results were delayed until September 7 and September 3 respectively because of the exceptional Leaving Cert arrangements brought on by the Covid pandemic , when teachers were involved in grading students.

While there was a return to normal Leaving Cert in 2022, a commitment that grades overall would be no lower than in 2021 was the prime reason for a delay in issuing results, until September 2

The commitment was given so as not to disadvantage candidates in the points race for college entry against school-leavers from 2020 and 2021, and that required a post-marking adjustment to grades.

This year, grades overall will fall and Ms Foley has pledged that it won’t be a “cliff edge” drop, and that post-marking adjustment will be employed.

A second sitting of the Leaving Cert in July has become established since 2019, and this is also a contributory factor in delayed results.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), representing post-primary schools in the voluntary secondary sector – generally those traditionally run by the religious – Ms Foley looked ahead to plans to reform senior cycle.

She said while there are many strengths to the present Leaving Certificate, “there are also ways in which it risks failing to prepare Irish students for the world in which they will live, work, and make their vital contributions.”

Ms Foley gave an example of how artificial intelligence (AI) would change the world of work and said recent developments in AI make this only more pressing and relevant.

“Last week, I read a New York Times article setting out the ways in which 35 New York Times readers are already using AI in their daily lives, from using it to summarise scientific articles to quickly generating designs for new machinery parts,” Ms Foley said.

“This is no longer a distant reality but instead a very real force which we must reckon with for the sake of our children and young people.”