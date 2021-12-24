| 3.3°C Dublin

Hope for future: Church ready for change and to heal hurt of the past

Brother Kevin Crowley and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell pictured at the Capuchin Day Centre in Smithfield, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Sarah Mac Donald

The Catholic Church in Ireland needs to “open up a new chapter” and get ready for radical change so its parish structures are fit for purpose , Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has said.

The leader of the country’s largest diocese admitted there is no “pre-packaged plan” to address the reality in which the church finds itself today.

