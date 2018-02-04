Hope for CCTV footage from ATM in search for missing David O'Sullivan

Volunteers searching for missing David O'Sullivan are now trying to recover CCTV footage from the ATM where it is believed he last carried out a transaction.

Volunteers searching for missing David O'Sullivan are now trying to recover CCTV footage from the ATM where it is believed he last carried out a transaction.

David O'Sullivan from Midleton, Co Cork, has not been seen - or heard from - since April 2017 when he went missing on a hiking trip from California to the Canadian border.

He last made contact with his family on April 7, when he sent an email from the mountain town of Idyllwild. Volunteers who have been carrying out weekly search parties for the Cork man are now trying to access CCTV footage from a Bank of America ATM in Idyllwild where his bank card was last used.

Cathy Tarr, who has been leading the search parties, said: "While we have no photos of David on the trail, he did withdraw money from this ATM [pictured below] in Idyllwild. "Bank of America believes it's very possible the footage is still available and now the authorities are being asked to submit a subpoena. This footage would tell us what color his clothing/hat etc. is. If someone was with him, or if it was indeed David withdrawing the money."

Commercial pilots and aerial surveyors have been carrying out aerial surveys over Idyllwild in recent weeks. More than 1,000 images were collected during the searches and they've been working to enhance the images to try pick up David's blue backpack.

Bank of America said the CCTV footage should still be available

The gruelling hike across the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from Mexico, along the west US coast up to Canada, usually takes around five months. David was due to meet a friend in Santa Barbara in early May, but never showed up.

His older brother, Niall O'Sullivan, previously told Independent.ie that his family are overwhelmed by the response from "complete strangers".

"We're delighted with the search efforts so far and with absolutely everyone who has volunteered. The response has been unbelievable. And all we can do at the moment is wait and hope that the photographs can point us in the right direction."

Any financial donations to future searches can be made here .

Online Editors