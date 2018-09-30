News Irish News

Sunday 30 September 2018

Homes evacuated as Army bomb squad deal with incident in Dublin

Robin Schiller

Residents in a north Dublin housing estate have been asked to leave their homes as the Army’s bomb squad deal are dealing with an incident.

Residents in Yellow Road, Whitehall were asked to leave their homes shortly after 10pm after gardai were called to the area.

Members of the Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have since been alerted and requested to the scene.

A number of garda units are at the scene and a garda spokesman confirmed that the road is currently closed.

Online Editors

