Homes evacuated as Army bomb squad deal with incident in Dublin

Residents in a north Dublin housing estate have been asked to leave their homes as the Army’s bomb squad deal are dealing with an incident.

Residents in Yellow Road, Whitehall were asked to leave their homes shortly after 10pm after gardai were called to the area.

Members of the Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have since been alerted and requested to the scene.

A number of garda units are at the scene and a garda spokesman confirmed that the road is currently closed.

Residents in Yellow Road Whitehall have been asked to leave their homes and the road has been blocked off due to a bomb threat. Gardai and Defence Forces are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/wojSKASWrH — Cllr Paul McAuliffe (@PaulMcauliffe) September 30, 2018

Online Editors