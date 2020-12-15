Homes evacuated and residents warned to close windows as fire with asbestos blazed in Sligo town

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the blaze in Sligo town

Larkhill Road in Sligo town has been closed in both directions after a fire broke out this morning.

It is understood asbestos is involved in the fire and the Sligo Fire Service is asking homeowners and businesses in a 150 metre radius of the fire to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire occurred in a small garage and a small number of houses were also asked to evacuate.

Larkhill Rd in #Sligo town is closed in both directions as Fire service deal with a fire. Take extra care in the area as smoke may be affecting visibility. Diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/SG3DPVW4OZ — sligococo (@sligococo) December 15, 2020

Sligo County Council is warning motorists and pedestrians to take care in the area as smoke may be affecting visibility.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in Larkhill Rd, Co Sligo.

Larkhill road in #sligo closed as fire services deal with an incident involving asbestos and people advised to keep windows closed in the area pic.twitter.com/2CjQkq0kPu — EileenMagnier (@EileenMagnier) December 15, 2020

"The road is closed and local diversions are in place. No injuries reported at this time.”

In a statement released to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Sligo County Council said: “Sligo Fire Service was called to the scene of a small garage fire at Larkhill Rd, Sligo at 5am on Tuesday morning.

“As a precautionary measure due to low levels of asbestos material, and pending an inspection by the Health & Safety Authority, a small number of houses were evacuated and households within a 150 metre radius have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

“The fire has been contained and the asbestos material has been dampened down.

“Larkhill Road has been closed to traffic, local diversions in place.”

Online Editors