Four Dublin Fire Brigade crews are responding to a large gorse fire in South Dublin.

Gardai and emergency services are working to evacuate residents from their homes on Glenalua Road and the wider Mullins Hill area as the Killiney gorse fire continues to spread.

Garda began the evacuation procedure at approximately 9pm because the fire shifted and began moving into people's gardens.

It's understood two members of Dublin Fire Brigade have been taken to hospital for minor injuries but no residents have been hurt.

Four Dublin Fire crews are continuing to battle the blaze which is being repeatedly reignited by the wind.

Killiney Hill Road is closed in both directions and cars are being turned around. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

The fire broke out in the Killiney area and the emergency services were alerted shortly after 6pm.

In a message posted on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote: "We have four fire engines attending a gorse wildfire in Killiney at present. Smoke is visible across the city but firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Thanks to everyone who called and alerted us."

More to follow...