Homeowners warned to beware of ‘aggressive’ seagulls after surge in callouts

The public is being warned to treat seagulls and other pest birds with caution this month after pest controllers reported an increase in callouts to deal with these types of birds.

Due to it being their nesting period, pest control company Rentokil said it has seen an increase in callouts to mostly homes in urban areas in Dublin.

People are being warned that these birds can become especially aggressive in August, as they are nesting and become protective of their young.

They are also likely to harass or try to steal food from members of the public and raid waste bins in search of food to bring back to the nest.

Pest birds are often attracted to homes because of the easy access to food waste. Tall buildings can also mimic the high cliff tops they would traditionally nest on.

Pest bird droppings can also present a hazard as they can contain bacteria including E. coli and salmonella and can lead to the spread of infections through surface contamination, inhaling bacteria from dried droppings, or being transferred by bird mites.

Richard Fauklner from Rentokil said there are some steps that homeowners or businesses can take to ensure that pest birds don’t become a nuisance.

“The best way to discourage the presence of birds at a premises is to remove their food sources,” he said.

“Removing access to nesting sites, for instance by putting barriers over window ledges, can also be an effective bird deterrent.

“Home or business owners should also make sure bin lids are secure and rubbish bags are not left in the open – gulls have sharp beaks that will make short work of bin bags.

“Another option to consider would be the use of fake decoy birds of prey which may deter the presence of pest birds.

“However, if the problem persists, the best option would be to seek the advice of a professional pest control service.”