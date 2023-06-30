Homelessness hits another record high with 12,441 people living in emergency accommodation

Homelessness in Ireland hit another record high in May with 12,441 people living in emergency accommodation last month, an increase of 182 from April.

The figure includes 3,699 children who do not have a home, the highest ever figure of homeless children in the State. There are 1,770 homeless families in the State, of which almost 1,000 are single-parent families.

Francis Doherty, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said Ireland “badly needs to turn the corner and get the number of people in homelessness down and keep it going on a downward trajectory”.

"To do that we really must look closely at the type of social housing that is being delivered because ultimately, we need to know if we are going to deliver the homes that are the right size, that are affordable and in the right locations to provide pathways out of homelessness.

“Peter McVerry Trust’s concern is that while housing output grows, the type of homes being delivered doesn’t adequately reflect the needs of people impacted by homelessness or even the main need of people on the wider social housing waiting lists.

“Almost 50pc of the people in homelessness last month needed a one bed home, no other house type comes anywhere near that figure. This week if you looked at the total number of one-bedroom homes to buy on the market on daft.ie or myhome.ie of any type or price there are just around 600 nationally. So even if we bought every single one of those homes tomorrow you are only securing 10pc of the homes we need to tackle the needs of single homeless people in May,” Mr Doherty said.

The Dublin Simon community said there were 9,160 people in emergency accommodation in Dublin in May, representing a 23pc increase over the past 12 months.

“As we revealed earlier this week, on one night in June, 25pc of Dublin Simon’s emergency beds were occupied by workers. They were cleaners, event and retail security staff, taxi drivers, van drivers and lorry drivers, scaffolders, electricians and construction workers, healthcare assistants and carers, shop workers and retail staff, barbers and bar workers.

“With the scarcity of suitable accommodation, soaring rents, the cost-of-living crisis, and notices to quit coming to the end of their term, housing insecurity is affecting workers like never before.

“The lack of exits from homelessness into accommodation also means that people are becoming stuck in homeless services indefinitely, exacerbating the bottleneck in the system and creating distress for the individuals affected,” Ms Kenny said.

David Carroll, Chief Executive of Depaul, said it was disappointing that we have not seen any significant reduction in numbers.

"An incredible amount of work is still needed alongside significant additional funding from Budget 2024 to get people out of temporary accommodation which is only meant to be short term.”

“Depaul is continuing to work through its community based and housing services in order to identify problems on the ground. At present, almost 1 in 2 people in our homeless services (45pc) are first time homeless which is a worrying figure.

“While we welcome the ongoing housing initiatives being announced by the government, we urge that budget 2024 be used in a variety of ways with a key focus on the private rented sector which is a leading driver of homelessness,” Mr Carroll said.