Homelessness figures fall for the fifth month in a row but charities warn of an incoming surge

Newly released figures by the department of housing show that the number of homeless people in Ireland has fallen for the fifth month in a row.

There are now a total of 8,699 homeless people, including 2,653 children and 6,046 adults.

This figure comprises 1,159 families.

The highest number of people homeless remains in Dublin at 4,173, followed by Cork at 372 and Galway at 263.

However, homelessness charities have warned that this trend will not continue and that homelessness surge may be on the way due to legislation which they claim, fails to protect renters.

“The national housing and homeless charity has warned that this surge in homelessness following the lifting of rental protections could coincide with a new wave of Covid-19, and homeless services across Ireland will struggle not to be overwhelmed,” a statement from Focus Ireland reads.

Mike Allen, Director of Advocacy at the charity said that new legislation on rent arrears neglects homeless families.

“Rent arrears and rent levels are important, but by concentrating entirely on these issue the legislation neglects the largest single cause of family homelessness - evictions to allow landlords to sell up or to replace the renting family with a member of their own family,” he said.

“We are deeply concerned that, when these protections simply end tomorrow, August 1st, we will return to the scale of evictions we were previously seeing plus having to deal with the cases which were postponed while the protections were in place.”

The Simon Community also warned that once the moratorium on evictions is lifted, homelessness will rise.

“This will see more families having to enter homelessness in the months ahead, reversing the really progressive trend we have all worked so hard to achieve in the last months. In turn, homeless services will be stretched given public health requirements around social distancing,” said spokesperson Wayne Stanley.

“NGO’s, Local Authorities, HSE and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have achieved a huge amount in the last number of months and we hope to continue that important work. However we cannot become complacent about the scale of the challenge in front of us,” he added.

