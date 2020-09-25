Homelessness figures fall as charities urge the government to learn lessons from the pandemic

Latest homelessness figures for the month of August show that the number of people accessing emergency accommodation in the State is now 8,702.

This is a slight decrease from July’s number of 8,728, when an increase was reported after months of steadily falling numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are now 6,082 homeless adults and 2,620 children in Ireland.

Dublin leads the way in the highest numbers of adults seeking emergency accommodation as 4,204 adults were recorded in the capital alone.

Cork now has 400 adults homeless and Galway has the third highest number of adult homelessness in the country at 254 people.

However, homelessness charities have urged the government to learn lessons from the pandemic, at the start of which emergency measures were put in place to accommodate those without a home.

Simon Community said that the government should ensure “lessons of the pandemic are learned”.

“The Government has an opportunity to take what we have learned in this period and turn it into sustained action against homelessness. There is a golden opportunity in Budget 2021 and beyond to stop homelessness before it starts,” said Wayne Stanley, National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities.

“As fears for a second surge of the pandemic grows, it is vital that the preventative measures implemented earlier this year are reinstated.”

Mr Stanley said that vulnerable people are “to the forefront” of government actions in the coming budget.

“There must be a sustained resolve to stop homelessness before it starts - prevention will keep people in the homes that they already have. We need to ensure that this vulnerable group are to the forefront of government actions as we face into a budget framed in the context of the economic uncertainty,” he added.

Inner City Helping the Homeless CEO and Independent Dublin City Councillor Anthony Flynn said that Dublin has seen a rise in homelessness due to the lift on evictions.

“We saw considerable reductions in figures whilst the eviction ban was in place and that trended, as soon as it was lifted, we see increases. This is a primary indicator that the eviction ban worked and should be sustained into 2021.”

He also added that rough sleepers are not taken into account in the official figures.

“We also must consider that we do not count people who sleep rough in these figures, on average nightly there are about 155 people now sleeping rough. The figures also don’t include families in women’s aid shelters, people living in Direct Provision or people couch surfing. The Minister certainly hasn't got a grip of his portfolio as of yet and more needs to be done,” Mr Flynn added.

Online Editors