Homelessness figures drop for fourth month in a row

The number of homeless people in Ireland has dropped for the fourth month in a row, latest figures show.

Figures released by the Department of Housing for the month of May show that there were a total of 8,876 people homeless, including 2,787 children and 6,089 adults.

The biggest number of homeless people remains in Dublin at 4,164, followed by Cork 371 and Galway at 280.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy called the continuous drop “encouraging”.

“Significantly there are fewer families in emergency accommodation today than at any point in the last three years,” he said.

“The good work of those in homeless services has continued throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Nevertheless, our entire focus must remain on those who need our help to secure a permanent home.”

However, homelessness charity Simon Community urged “caution” that the figures will spike post-pandemic once the ban on evictions is lifted.

“We also have to include words of caution, we cannot underestimate the impact that the emergency legislation that prevented evictions over this period has had on the number of people in emergency homeless accommodation,” it said in a statement.

“There is a concern that while we are seeing a fall in the number of people in emergency accommodation there remains a significant number of individuals and families who were in precarious living condition prior to the Covid crisis and with the pressure brought about by the Covid crisis that number is growing.”

Peter McVerry CEO Pat Doyle said that the figure has dropped due to a "significant increase" in access to housing.

"We have seen a significant increase in housing opportunities and been able to continue to progress people into housing throughout the Covid-19 restriction period," he commented.

"We need to continue to ramp out the delivery of social housing units, particularly for single person households, as there are still acute challenges in securing the number of necessary one bedroom homes.

"The collapse of the short term holiday let market in our cities and large towns has brought many small scale property owners and larger investors to us with options on these types of units.

"However, we need a sustained and long term supply of the one and two bedroom homes if we are to reduce homelessness over the longer term as Covid-19 emergency measures are phased out," Mr Doyle added.

