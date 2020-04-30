Homelessness figures drop below 10,000 for second time this year

Homelessness figures have dropped below 10,000 for the second time this year. (Nick Ansell/PA)

Newly released figures for the month of March show that homelessness figures have dropped below 10,000, with 6,552 adults and 3,355 children homeless.

This is a decrease of 241 people from February’s figures, with 62 less adults, 179 less children and 122 less families in emergency accommodation in March.

Dublin has recorded by far the highest number of homeless people in the country with 4,515 people without a fixed abode.

A total of 1,488 families in the country are homeless.

However, charities have warned that this drop in homeless figures may spike again once figures are released for the months with lockdown restrictions in place.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

“Despite the current challenges work is taking place across the country to move people into homes,” he said.

“We continue to add capacity to the system where needed to allow for isolation and social distancing and are working closely with the HSE.”

Depaul CEO David Carroll said that things “cannot go back to how they were before”.

“There have been many positives in terms of the response to those experiencing homelessness during this crisis however, things cannot go back to the way they were before."

He called for a “robust plan” to be put in place to avoid more people becoming homeless due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

"With mass job losses and the likelihood of a recession a robust plan needs to be drawn up and implemented so we avoid a scenario where more people become homeless as a result of Covid-19,” he said

“Some of the vital measures put in place, such as rent freezes and a moratorium on evictions will need to remain for a longer period.”

Simon Community spokesperson Wayne Stanley also called for preventative supports to be put in place to help people stay out of emergency accommodation.

“We believe that work should be a part of ongoing planning to unwind the restrictions put in place due to the health crisis and should continue as part of any new government strategy on homelessness,” he said.

Online Editors