Homelessness figures drop as five people die on the streets in the last week

Homelessness figures have dropped again for the month of September, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Housing.

There are currently 8,656 people registered as homeless in Ireland, including 2,583 children.

This is a drop of 46 in comparison to the figures in August.

Dublin remains to have the greatest number of homelessness with a figure of 4,251, followed by Cork at 419, Limerick at 224 and Galway at 209.

However, five homeless people have died in Ireland in the last seven days following the discovery of a man's body on Friday.

A man in his 60s, believed to be a Polish national who had been sleeping rough for some time, was discovered on the Newtown Road in Wexford. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

It follows the discovery of a homeless mother found dead in a tent in Dublin last Saturday, and three other deaths in the capital in the past week.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the numbers of homeless people remain “unacceptably high” and offered his condolences the families of people who have lost their lives.

“I want to acknowledge the tragic deaths in recent days and months of individuals who have been accessing homeless services. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives,” he said in a statement alongside the newly published homelessness figures.

“While homelessness remains unacceptably high, there are indications in these latest reports of progress being made, despite the added challenges faced as we deal with COVID-19,” he said.

However, homelessness charity Focus Ireland warned that a ban on evictions must be extended to Level 4 restrictions and not just Level 5.

“A broader eviction ban for level 4 & 5 restrictions will help to prevent homeless services from becoming stretched to breaking point during the winter months,” said CEO Pat Dennigan.

He said that the charity is “deeply concerned” about the reports of deaths of homeless people over the last week.

“We are deeply concerned about reports of further deaths of people who are homeless over the last week. The circumstances of each death are often complex but it is clear that further measures are needed to allow all services to focus resources on keeping people who are homeless safe and provide them with homes much more quickly,” he said.

