Homeless people will be offered an address at their local post office to enable them access services such as school correspondence or opening a bank account.

Homeless to be provided with address at local post office to access services

An Post will roll out a new service called 'Address Point' along with a number of homeless charities to provide the service within the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for An Post told independent.ie that the service will be provided to address the needs of those who don't have a fixed address.

"This will provide a service for people who are in temporary accommodation who need a secure mailing address to receive post such as school correspondence, medical appointments or to apply for a job," the representative said.

"We will be working with a number of service providers and and homeless charities - on a nationwide basis."

The homeless charities that partner with An Post on the initiative have yet to be announced.

The service was announced yesterday as part of An Post's rebrand which included redesigned logos and two new brands.

An Post Commerce will proved e-commerce and allow companies to improve communications with customers.

An Post Money will provide financial services including loans, current accounts and credit cards.

The logo change sees the ‘wavy lines’ - representing a mark on a letter from a franking machine - disappear. Instead the company has put in a so-called Mobius symbol in the letter “o” in “Post”. It says this represents “ongoing change and connectedness”.

“The colour green, associated with An Post more than any other Irish company, is being strengthened with a fresher, more modern shade, which stands out in both physical and digital environments,” the company said.

