Homeless refugees pitch tents in centre of city in bid to stay safe

Lucas Mateus Cabral Guimares from Brazil pictured with his tent outside the International Protectional Offices on Mount St in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 10/5/23

Refugee tents at the side of the International Protectional Offices on Mount St in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 10/5/23

A group of homeless refugees has pitched almost 50 tents in one of Dublin’s busiest areas in a bid for “safety”.

A short walk from Government buildings, a row of suitcases, shoes and food containers sit outside the tents, homes to fleeing refugees who have built a sense of camaraderie and overwhelming gratitude towards the city’s charity services.

The row of plastic tents have been erected outside the International Protection Office, off Merrion Square, as the state struggles to accommodate more new arrivals.

Popping his head out of a blue tent, Lucas Mateus (25), from Brazil, spoke to the Irish independent.

“I’ve come here because it is more safe,” he said. “We protect each other. I prefer here than other areas, here we don’t have guys using crack and drugs and making problems.”

Mr Mateus came to Ireland in January and has been living in a tent outside the IPO on Mount Street for six weeks. Despite sleeping on the street, a sense of support has emerged in the camp among those sharing similar experiences.

“Sometimes we play basketball in the street here or play cards to relax the mind, there is a lot of stress,” Mr Mateus said.

The 25-year-old described living in the tents as “cold, it’s not good for my health” and said the refugees are relying on homeless charities operating in the city for hot food, clothing and tents. The colourful tents, covered with sheets of plastic and perched on plastic crates, have been provided by the charities who visit the camp each day.

“I have a place to shower in Merchants Quay Ireland, and Capuchin Day Centre also has food. They are good services,” he said, also mentioning the Lighthouse in Pearse Street.

Mr Mateus worked as a mechanic in Brazil and said he left due to political issues in his country.

“I need to wait for a work permit, when you apply for a refugee you have to wait six months. I don’t like waiting because I need a job to get out of this situation… I will change my life in the future,” he said.

In the tent next to him lives Ukrainian Volodymyr (46), who has been sleeping outside the IPO since March.

He fled Russia, where he was living, after being arrested for attending an anti-war protest when Russia invaded his home country and spending four months in jail.

He is now awaiting International Protection status and accommodation but said sleeping in a tent is “better than a Russian jail”.

“My Ukrainian passport was expired and I crossed the border to Belarus, then I went to Latvia then went to Poland,” he said, before he arrived in Ireland.

“It would be better if the camp was organised, we organise it ourselves but if there were some facilities like toilets, showers… here it’s difficult.”

Garron Olivier (45) arrived from South Africa six weeks ago. “If the world was like the Irish we wouldn’t need armies,” he said. “They [charities] come around every evening and feed us.

“I normally go to one of the charity houses; there are quite a few of them in Dublin where you can go have a shower, get clean and have lunch and come back to your tent,” he said.

Mr Olivier, a plumber, is waiting to receive a work permit.

“Things have moved pretty fast for me because the International Protection Office deems South Africa as a safe country,” he said.

Isaac Kojo from Ghana who arrived into Ireland two months ago Photo :Frank McGrath

“I’ve already had an asylum interview. I came here because the racial tendencies in South Africa are getting over and above controllable.

“It’s pretty much a waiting game. A lot of people have been here a lot longer than I have,” he said. Official figures show there are 581 International Protection applicants to whom the Department of Integration has been unable to offer accommodation.

Ireland is currently accommodating more than 84,000 refugees, including those fleeing Ukraine and the International Protection applicants.​

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration said officials are working “tirelessly” to bring more bed spaces into use and demand is outstripping supply. The International Protection Accommodation Services is issuing homeless asylum seekers with €50 vouchers and they are also entitled to a daily allowance of €38.80, backdated to when they applied for international protection.