Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash is to move into a new home in north Dublin today after she had to leave her temporary accommodation following a "genuine mix up".

Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash to move into new home today following 'genuine mix-up'

A Dublin City Council spokeswoman confirmed to Independent.ie they have sourced a house for Ms Cash to move into with her children.

Ms Cash (28) made headlines earlier this month after photos emerged of six of her children, between the ages of one and 11 years old, sleeping on chairs in Tallaght garda station.

The young mother recently moved into a three-bed flat on Parnell Street, in Dublin's inner city.

At the time, Dublin City Council said it would be offered to her on a week's trial, followed by a month-on-month basis.

However, it transpired that the landlord needed the apartment back as he has let it from September 2.

A spokesperson for the council said it was a "genuine mix up" as they thought the apartment would be available for longer.

South Dublin County Council will now work towards securing Ms Cash a more permanent home.

The pictures of Ms Cash's children sleeping in Tallaght garda station went viral this month and prompted a national debate about homeless services across the country.

The young mother has also been subjected to widespread criticism. Her Facebook page was mined for photographs that she shared of a box of beers and another of her posing beside her daughter in a communion gown, with members of the public sending her abusive messages.

Others remarked she has previously turned down the offer of a council house - a claim which she has denied.

Ms Cash says she is determined to use her situation to highlight the homeless crisis.

Online Editors