Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash rejects 'disingenuous' emergency accommodation offer

Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash has rejected an offer of emergency accommodation for tonight as it is "totally unacceptable," the chief executive of a homeless charity has said.

Ms Cash (28) made headlines last week when she shared a photograph of six of her children, aged between one and 11-years-old, sleeping on chairs in Tallaght garda station.

The young mother, who is originally from the Tallaght area, spent last Wednesday at the station due to no suitable accommodation being available.

Anthony Flynn of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) says Ms Cash was offered a room for one night only by South Dublin County Council.

Margaret Cash's children asleep in Tallaght Garda Station on Wednesday night

He described the offer as "insincere" and "disingenuous".

"The Cash family have been offered unsuitable emergency accommodation tonight in South Dublin," Mr Flynn said in a statement.

"The accommodation offered is for one night only and leaves the family back to square one tomorrow.

"This is, yet again, a disingenuous offer from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive. Inner City Helping Homeless have secured suitable private emergency accommodation for the family for the coming days giving them some stabilization and routine around their day.

"If they accepted the one night offer then Ms Cash and her children would be expected to return to the streets on Tuesday and start this process again and this is completely unacceptable. The council is lacking in sincerity and compassion."

This weekend, Ms Cash told how she was trolled, shamed and ridiculed on social media since she posted the photos.

Her Facebook page was mined for photographs that she shared of a box of beers and another of her posing beside her daughter in a communion gown, with members of the public sending her abusive messages.

Others remarked that she has previously turned down the offer of a council house - a claim which she has denied.

"They're saying you should be ashamed - I already know that. I am ashamed of being homeless," she told the Irish Sun.

"No matter what I have done in my past, it doesn't take away from the fact that I have a right to be housed."

Independent.ie has contacted South Dublin County Council for comment.

Online Editors