A homeless man has suffered life-changing injuries following an incident along the Grand Canal in Dublin city centre.

Homeless man suffers life-changing injuries after tent is removed during clean up

The man was sleeping in a tent that was removed by an industrial vehicle during an attempt to clean up the area.

The incident happened at the Wilton Terrace/Leeson Street junction at 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The man was admitted to St Vincent's University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Gardaí said that the man suffered life-changing injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition this morning.

