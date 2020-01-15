Homeless man suffers life-changing injuries after tent is removed during clean up
A homeless man has suffered life-changing injuries following an incident along the Grand Canal in Dublin city centre.
The man was sleeping in a tent that was removed by an industrial vehicle during an attempt to clean up the area.
The incident happened at the Wilton Terrace/Leeson Street junction at 1pm yesterday afternoon.
The man was admitted to St Vincent's University Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Gardaí said that the man suffered life-changing injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition this morning.
Online Editors