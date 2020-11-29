| 7°C Dublin

Homeless man crushed by digger is burgled twice

Break-ins at tent removal victim's new sheltered accommodation

INQUIRY: Elias Adane was in the tent when it was removed. Photo: Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Maeve Sheehan

A homeless man from Eritrea who was paralysed when his tent was cleared by a digger from the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin has been burgled twice at his new sheltered accommodation.

Elias Adane, who suffered life-changing injuries in January, was discharged from the National Rehabilitation Hospital earlier this summer and moved into sheltered housing, as he was penniless and without family in Ireland.

However, soon after moving in, his home was burgled on two occasions in August. The latest misfortune to befall Mr Adane was swiftly followed up by gardaí, and a suspect, a man in his 20s, is currently before the court charged in connection with the alleged crimes, the Sunday Independent has learned.

