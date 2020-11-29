Homeless man crushed by digger at Grand Canal is burgled twice in new sheltered accommodation

INQUIRY: Elias Adane was in the tent when it was removed. Photo: Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A homeless man from Eritrea who was paralysed when his tent was cleared by a digger from the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin has been burgled twice at his new sheltered accommodation.

Elias Adane, who suffered life-changing injuries in January, was discharged from the National Rehabilitation Hospital earlier this summer and moved into sheltered housing, as he was penniless and without family in Ireland.

However, soon after moving in, his home was burgled on two occasions in August. The latest misfortune to befall Mr Adane was swiftly followed up by gardaí, and a suspect, a man in his 20s, is currently before the court charged in connection with the alleged crimes, the Sunday Independent has learned.

A separate criminal investigation into the circumstances on Mr Adane's injuries has almost concluded, with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution within weeks. Sources said investigators have been given conflicting accounts of the events. Mr Adane, who came to Ireland as an unaccompanied minor and was homeless for most of his time here, had been sleeping in a tent at Wilton Terrace for several months. The tents were considered a hazard by Waterways Ireland, and Mr Adane and other homeless people who had pitched tents there had been served with eviction notices. On January 14, Waterways Ireland, assisted by an outreach worker with Dublin Regional Homeless Executive, began to clear the tents. They used a digger with a mechanical claw that was contracted by Waterways Ireland. It moved in to pick up Mr Adane's tent and deposit it in a truck. Officials were unaware that he was inside until alerted by his screams. The Garda investigation centred on what checks were made to ensure there was no one inside the tent before it was moved. The events unfolded on the first day of the General Election campaign of 2020 beneath a poster of Eoghan Murphy, then the housing minister, on a lamppost. Mr Adane spent weeks in St Vincent's Hospital before being moved to the National Rehabilitation Hospital until accommodation was arranged for him over the summer. The Irish Red Cross, which was enlisted by An Garda Síochána to track down his family, is believed to have traced his mother to Ethiopia. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is also investigating the incident. Dublin City Council declined to comment because of the ongoing investigations, adding it was important to "maintain privacy and confidentiality" of the individual. Waterways Ireland said it continued to cooperate with the HSA and Garda investigations and would not comment further.