Hundreds of more people are out of emergency accommodation following one of the largest recorded decreases in homelessness since 2014.

Homeless figures drop below 10,000 for first time since early last year

The Peter McVerry Trust has welcomed the latest homeless figures which show an almost 7pc decline in people who accessed emergency accommodation in December 2019 when figures stood at 9,731.

The homeless figures had been more than 10,000 since February 2019.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the charity, welcomed the fact that 717 people were able to exit homelessness and find a new home in time for Christmas.

"The drop of almost 7pc is one of the largest monthly decreases recorded for the official homeless figures which have been published on a monthly basis since April 2014," he said.

"This drop comes on the back of significant decline in the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin in winter 2019 as well as new record output for housing associations last year.

"Peter McVerry Trust, which hit its own housing target a year early in December 2019 has been able to play a key role in housing singles and families.

"The Housing First programme which is now active nationwide, and which Peter McVerry Trust operates across four regions, is helping to get long term homeless out of emergency accommodation and into housing," he said.

The year-end figures published in the Department of Housing’s report show 5,971 people exited homelessness in 2019, an increase of 16pc on 2018.

"Irish Council for Social Housing members played a key role in helping to secure housing solutions in 2019 with a 44pc increase in the number of households housed by housing associations last year," continued Mr Doyle.

"That the challenge now is to keep housing delivery up all year round and to ensure that we continue to provide housing solutions particularly for single people so that Housing First can continue to grow and succeed," he said.

Online Editors