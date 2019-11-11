Homeless crisis 'grooming our young for prison system', says former child bride
A Zimbabwean woman, who was a child bride and a mother of three by the age of 18, has said the homeless crisis was serving to "silence" children.
Dr Tererai Trent was married at just 11 years old and it seemed her decline into poverty was certain until she gained global recognition with her fight for education and was championed by Oprah Winfrey.
She addressed the Simmons Leadership Conference in Dublin where she spoke about child homelessness.
"I always think it's just wrong for wealthy countries like Ireland to have these kind of disparities in their communities," Dr Trent told the Irish Independent.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"If you want to judge a country, if you want to know the character of a country, you can always tell by the way they treat their minorities, their marginalised.
"If they treat them badly, they have something wrong with their character, because how can we live in a society where we have so much but we have such levels of poverty that are unspeakable?"
Dr Trent said the levels of homelessness witnessed by families in Ireland was serving to "silence the kids" living in such circumstances.
"Homelessness is in many ways grooming these kids for incarceration, for the prison system," she said.
"The Irish government needs to recognise that and make sure wealth is equitable. I truly believe that every government...needs to take care of the poor.
"If we don't do that, we are never safe ourselves because it will come back to us all."
Dr Trent was offered the life-changing opportunity to study in the US, bringing her then-husband and children with her. The campaigner eventually earned a PHD. She has since opened schools in her homeland to allow others to gain an education.
Irish Independent