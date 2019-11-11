Homeless crisis 'grooming our young for prison system', says former child bride

A Zimbabwean woman, who was a child bride and a mother of three by the age of 18, has said the homeless crisis was serving to "silence" children.

Dr Tererai Trent was married at just 11 years old and it seemed her decline into poverty was certain until she gained global recognition with her fight for education and was championed by Oprah Winfrey.

She addressed the Simmons Leadership Conference in Dublin where she spoke about child homelessness.

"I always think it's just wrong for wealthy countries like Ireland to have these kind of disparities in their communities," Dr Trent told the Irish Independent.

