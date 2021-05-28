Homeless charity warns of a ‘tsunami of evictions’ as rent increase ban ends

A homeless charity has warned that there will be a tsunami of evictions as a rent increase ban is set to end.

Tenants living in rent pressure zones could be facing a rent increase of 8pc from July 13.

Previously, landlords in these zones could only increase rents by 4pc every year, however, as they have not been able to up rents since March 2020, there are fears some renters could be facing increases of double this.

The Department of Housing confirmed to the Irish Independent that an 8pc increase is possible when landlords will be carrying out a rent review for the first time in two years.

Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said landlords being able to increase rent by 8pc “will be a disaster for the housing crisis”.

“The removal of the ban on increasing rents will open the floodgates of evictions from the private rental market into homelessness,” he said.

"This one action will lead to a tsunami of evictions over the remainder of the year and will have a hugely detrimental impact on the ongoing housing crisis.

"During Covid-19 we saw more moderate increases in the average rent prices in Dublin while rents increased in other counties as people moved from the capital due to working from home.”

Mr McLoughlin added that the Government has failed to support renters at a time when homeownership “gets further and further away from the majority of people in the country.”

He said as a result of this failing, there will be an influx of people becoming homeless for the firs time.

"We continue to see build to rent properties being built and funded by REITS and other funds at the expense of people wanting to buy a home and the Government continue to perpetuate these issues,” he said.

"This decision will lead to even further pressure on homeless services and once again the Government have ignored the warnings from those on the front line of the housing crisis.”

The issue of landlords being able to raise rents by 8pc was raised by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy in the Dáil yesterday.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he “did not envisage that people would be able to apply a retrospective year" of rent and that he would discuss it with the Housing Minister.