Homeless charities have millions in the bank but spend big to ease major crisis

Some of the more high-profile non-profit organisations working with the homeless have substantial assets which include multiple properties such as hostels, social houses, holiday centres and shops.

As the homeless and housing crisis has in recent years deepened, the resources of charities in the sector, including thousands of properties for the homeless, have swelled.

Among the most cash-rich charities working in the sector was St Vincent De Paul.

It had €155.5m in its reserves, including €80.8m in property, by the end of December 2018, while it had cash of €28m.

Among its sources of income for the year were hostels (nearly €6m), social housing (nearly €3m) and "holiday homes, resource centres, etc" (€4.7m).

However, the expenditure under each of these headings was greater than the income.

SVP's ubiquitous chain of charity shops brought it €29.6m, with €22.2m spent on operating them.

A statement from the charity said the financial information does not relate solely to the homeless services.

"The cash balances at the end of the year are also impacted by November and December being key months for the society's fundraising," it said.

The Peter McVerry Trust had reserves of €24m in 2018, this was almost double the €13m from the previous year.

This was reflected in the company's assets which at the end of the year stood at €50m, up from almost €33m in 2017.

In cash, the trust had €3.8m at the end of the year. Its expenditure was €29.6m. It got €24m in State funding last year.

The trust said the vast majority of its capital and revenue reserves were properties to house people affected by homelessness.

"In 2018 Peter McVerry Trust worked on 5,841 and increased its housing stock by 40pc, making it one of the fastest growing social housing providers in the State," it said. Not all of the homeless charities had the same pool of resources to draw on.

North Dublin Inner City Helping Homeless, led by the councillor Anthony Flynn, had €136,266 in the bank spread across four accounts in the year 2017.

By the end of 2018 its cash increased to €177,020. In the year to the end of December 2018, it had a financial surplus of €51,263. It had assets at the end of the year of €214,017 and liabilities of €11,522.

Mr Flynn told the Irish Independent the charity did not have any paid staff members and it was operated on a voluntary basis.

"Our four bank accounts consist of an account which dealt with incoming funds and donations, the other accounts are operational dealing with specifics including outreach support services, family supports and other services that we offer," he said.

Another Dublin charity, the Capuchin Day Centre, had cash in the bank of just over €3m at the end of last year.

It had a total income of €24.2m in 2018. This included a transfer of more than €18m from the unincorporated charity in the year - with all its functions moving to the incorporated company.

Expenditure in the year was €9.3m, leading to net income of €14.9m.

A statement from the centre said its 2018 financial statements reflect income of €6.1m in the year and expenditure of €9.3m.

"The charity incorporated in the year to become a company limited by guarantee. The financial statements reflect a transfer of reserves from the previous unincorporated entity," it said.

"The reserves transferred… include significant non-cash assets such as the building in Bow Street and the enhancement of the building over the years in order to service the needs of our people."

It said the charity is dependent on the generosity of its donors to continue to provide the current service.

"It is vital that the charity operates in a prudent manner and allocates reserves to ensure it can continue to provide the vital service," it said.

Focus Ireland had €10.6m cash in the bank in 2018, though it also owed almost €6m to creditors.

It has total fixed assets, including nearly 1,000 homes for the homeless, of €102m though it owed "in the region" of €91m on these.

A statement from Focus said its income "is very seasonal".

"We raise over 45pc of our annual fundraising income in November and December each year so this accounts for much of this.

"In short, we bring in money in this winter period and spend it during the next year," it said.

"It would also be important to provide the full context to explain why Focus Ireland must hold cash reserves and express this in terms of 'number of weeks running cost' rather than a simple cash sum."

According to its accounts, Dublin Simon has a reserve policy to maintain cash reserves equivalent to a minimum of six months core essential operating costs.

At the end of 2018, it had a general reserve of €8.1m and its cash at the bank increased to €10.9m, up from €8.9m in 2017.

It had a total income of €21.5m, which was up from €19.1m the previous year.

Its biggest source of income in the period was the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive and local authorities at €7.5m. Its tangible assets were €57.8m.

"The €10.9m cash position includes six months of operating costs equal to €9m," a statement said.

Irish Independent