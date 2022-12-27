Home values slip as loan and energy costs take their toll

Rising interest rates and energy costs have combined to cause the values of three-bedroomed semi-detached homes to fall in many parts of Ireland for the first time in three years.

The biggest fallbacks in the last quarter were in Mayo (down 2.6pc), Kerry (2.5pc), Wicklow (1.1pc) and Meath (0.8pc).

Selling prices of three-bed semis in the capital fell by 0.34pc on average in the last quarter.

There were also drops in commuter counties outside Dublin, where average prices went from €314,667 to €312,778 – a fall of 0.44pc.

Read More

Prices went up, down or remained the same depending on location.

However, on average, the impact of interest rates and rising prices led to slightly increasing prices in general in the last quarter, with an average rise of just 0.36pc registered.

Nationwide, it represents an average increase in house prices of 8pc throughout this year, with the average price of a three-bed semi around the country now standing at €291,667.

The data is contained in the Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance (REA) Average House Price Index, which concentrates on sale prices achieved for the country’s most typical stock home, the three-bed semi.

Prices remained the same in many locations including Kildare, Carlow, Cavan, Waterford county (city prices rose 3.7pc), Louth and Kilkenny.

In contrast, high price hikes over the quarter were experienced in Sligo (up 6.8pc), Galway county (up 4.8pc) and Longford (up 4.4pc).

The REA data also shows homes are taking longer to sell. To reach sale-agreed status, it is taking twice as long in Dublin as it did at the start of the year, with six weeks on average to sale-agreed compared with three weeks in the first quarter.

Overall, the average time to sell has risen to five weeks compared with four weeks previously.

The REA network reports a less frenzied approach to viewing and buying, as well as a slowdown in bank funding turnaround times, which is also having an effect.

Time taken to sell in commuter counties around Dublin also doubled to six weeks from three in June, with Wicklow (-1.1pc) and Meath (-0.8pc) showing price drops and Kildare and Louth remaining static, but with time taken to reach sale agreed increasing.

“Following a frenetic start to the year, the market has slowed somewhat, with affordability having a definite effect on demand,” REA spokesperson Barry McDonald said.

“This is illustrated by Dublin’s postcoded districts, where prices average €495,833, seeing a slight fall back on its end-September figure for the first time since 2019.”

The exception to prices falling in Dublin was in the north county area, where the average sale of €416,670 meant a small rise of 0.4pc, with agents REA Grimes reporting homes that are priced correctly are attracting multiple bidders. In the south county area, there was no change in values.

“There is no doubt that throughout the capital and commuter areas interest rate rises have had an impact on buyers’ and sellers’ decision-making, leading to viewer numbers decreasing and a longer time to reach sale agreed,” Mr McDonald added.

“We are still seeing a lot of investors selling their properties, and there is a feeling that more landlords may put their properties on the market once the ban on evictions is lifted in March.”

The other big noticeable change has been in the composition of buyers.

First-time buyers now constitute 61pc of the market, according to REA agents, a rise of 3pc since September. This figure runs to 73pc in Dublin.

Increasing supports for first-timers, combined with a reluctance in existing home owners to move, have been contributing to their increasing dominance of the market.

Cities outside Dublin experienced a 1.7pc rise to an average selling price of €309,000.

Cork city prices increased by 1.4pc to €355,000 in the last quarter, with 40pc of homes being sold to first-time buyers.

REA O’Donoghue and Clarke reported an increase in properties coming to the market due to landlords exiting – and while the level of bidding has slowed, there is significant demand in the city and its surrounding towns.

In Limerick city, prices rose by 1.9pc to €270,000, with REA Dooley reporting an increase in listings in the past quarter, with some sellers feeling prices may be close to peaking.

While Galway city recorded a 0.3pc increase in the last quarter to €311,000, three-bed semis in the county area have risen by more than 24pc in the past 12 months, from €178,000 to €220,000, showing the biggest annual increase in the country and reflecting the fact many city-born couples have been priced out.

Agents REA McGreal Burke report many new buyers are considering the county towns as Galway city properties are beyond their budgets.

The country’s large towns had a 1.2pc quarterly increase to €209,690, with Dungarvan agent REA Spratt pointing out there has been an increase in buyers looking to towns that provide a full range of services in order to minimise transportation costs.

The survey found that a quarter of buyers were from outside the county as people move for value.

The most affordable county in Ireland is Donegal, which saw prices rise by 3.6pc in the past quarter, with the average now selling for €145,000, up €17,500 in the last year. Supply levels are poor in the county, according to local agent REA McElhinney.

With the cost of construction rising, it is still cheaper to buy than build, meaning price inflation due to a scarcity of new-build properties coming to the market.

In Kerry, prices dropped by €7,500 to €292,500, with the number of viewings down 30pc.

With very few new homes on the horizon, properties are still selling, but deals are taking longer to complete, according to agents REA Coyne and Culloty.