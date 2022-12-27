| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Home values slip as loan and energy costs take their toll

Market slows after frenetic start to the year

Barry McDonald, REA estate agent in Waterford city. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Close

Barry McDonald, REA estate agent in Waterford city. Photo: Patrick Browne

Barry McDonald, REA estate agent in Waterford city. Photo: Patrick Browne

Barry McDonald, REA estate agent in Waterford city. Photo: Patrick Browne

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

Rising interest rates and energy costs have combined to cause the values of three-bedroomed semi-detached homes to fall in many parts of Ireland for the first time in three years.

The biggest fallbacks in the last quarter were in Mayo (down 2.6pc), Kerry (2.5pc), Wicklow (1.1pc) and Meath (0.8pc).

More On Kildare news

Most Watched

Privacy