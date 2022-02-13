Home retrofit scheme a minefield, says architect Hugh Wallace

Homeowners who want to avail of the Government’s new retrofit grants scheme face a “complex” and “laborious” process before they can reap the benefits.

That is the warning from TV architect Hugh Wallace, who says that though the scheme is “much welcomed” it has “big flaws”.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, the RTÉ Home of the Year judge said people need to be keenly aware of what they are getting into before they undertake the work.

“It all sounds quite simple but in reality it isn’t,” he said.

“If you go online and read the SEAI [Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland] documentation, it is detailed and laborious. If you are an ‘analyser’ you will get into it but if you are an extrovert you will just get lost. For the average Joe or Jill, it’s a bit of a minefield to be honest.”

His comments come as Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the SEAI website has been “overwhelmed” with public interest following the announcement in recent days.

Around 1.5 million homes will need to be improved and the aim is to upgrade half a million homes a decade.

However, Mr Wallace said “there is a level of form filling and box ticking and inspection that makes the system that little bit complex”. He also took issue with the “bureaucracy” that requires a one-stop-shop to carry out the home upgrades, which he says doesn’t favour DIY experts.

“Let’s take the simple example of attic insulation,” he said.

“You can’t go to the DIY store or your building supplier and get your insulation yourself and put it up in your attic. To avail of the grant you have to use a registered contractor who has to sign off on the work, which means your costs will go up because now you are paying a contractor to put up the insulation.”

He also said the limited number of government-approved contractors will lead to long waiting lists.

“There are very few of them available and the reality is you would like the work completed before the next winter and there mightn’t be a contractor available,” Mr Wallace said.

He added that although the Government is covering up to 80pc of the cost, some of the work could lead a homeowner to rack up expenses from their own pocket.

“So for example, when insulating walls, you can get a grant but then you might have to re-do all the electrics because all the wires have to come off the wall and you will find that the wiring in your house no longer complies with regulations, and all of a sudden you have to rewire the house,” he said. Mr Wallace also said the limits of the scheme mean that many properties which are most in need of the retrofit grants will not benefit.

“The wall insulation grants are only available for properties built after 1940. Why? Surely we should now be looking at properties built before then — this goes to the very heart of [the dereliction in] our towns and villages where we are trying to get people to live over the shops,” he said.

An estimated 17,500 workers will be needed to carry out the retrofitting that is envisaged as part of the Government’s plan.

The SEAI said it will monitor costs in the schemes and in the market, and competitiveness will help offset the possibility of rising costs.