Home of the Year 2021 winner Jennifer Sheahan’s top tips on how to make the most out of a small home 

Jennifer Sheahan won the Home of the Year competition on Tuesday night with her 1800s artisan cottage in Dublin, showcasing how small spaces can be transformed with smart design.

“I couldn’t believe it – getting in in the first place was amazing, it’s a wonderful feeling.

“You love your own house but it’s nice to have other people like it as well”, she said.

Jennifer’s main advice to designing a small home is to “try not to have too much stuff, the more stuff you have the more storage you need – Think about what you’re actually using, you don’t need things you’re not going to use all the time,” said the winner.

“One big thing for me was dining space, I sacrificed quite a bit of dining space to have a bigger kitchen. How often do you really have more than four or five people over for dinner? You have to make some comprises and be realistic on what you’re going to use the space for most often”.

Jennifer adds not to take small storage spaces for granted, “Any tiny little sliver you can get don’t discount it – it’s really handy”.

Kitchen

Jennifer says the “biggest thing” for her in the kitchen was to keep the overhead space clear – this means no overhead kitchen cabinets.

“It’s kind of a personal thing, I don’t have anything against overhead cabinets but I think in a small space it could feel very cramped”.

Instead of opting for overhead cabinets, Jennifer recommends floor-to-ceiling cabinets, open shelves and hanging objects.

“All my glassware is on open shelves and my pots and pans are hanging up on a peg rail, it feels more open – at head level you have much more space”.

Living room

In the living room the winner said, “Anything that’s flexible that can be moved around and used for more than one thing is brilliant.”

Jen Sheahan's living area which faces out onto a quirkily-designed patio

Jennifer originally planned to get a L-shaped sofa but the staff in Finline Furniture advised her to get an ottoman instead.

“It’s such a good idea because you can use it for so many things, I often use it as a table – it also has storage underneath which is so handy. You can also move it around for other purposes – if you want to use it as an extra seat, or you can put it at the end of the couch to make it an L-shaped couch”.

Bedroom

Continuing this advice for bedrooms, Jennifer said, “definitely get an ottoman bed!”

“There’s really good beds you can get now that you lift up and there’s so much space underneath – it’s a brilliant use of space that’s just wasted otherwise.”

For those who already have a bed Jennifer advises using boxes to store things underneath the bed.

The winner said she wanted the upstairs of her home to be “very calm and not have too much out on display” because the downstairs is “quite colourful.”

Bathroom

In the bathroom Jennifer advises to utilise wall space. “Think about the walls, is there anywhere in the wall you can put storage in?”

In each of Jennifer’s bathrooms, “there is a door cut into the wall - the downstairs bathroom makes use of storage underneath the stairs which would just otherwise be dead space.”

The winner recommends open showers in small bathrooms rather than a “closed-in shower”.

“That’s just a sunken shower tray and the tiles in front of it have a very slight slope so that the rest of the water drains back into the shower”, she explains.

“That’s much better than having a fully enclosed shower tray or shower doors, it feels a lot more spacious.”

In terms of incorporating colour throughout a small home, Jennifer said she keeps “most of the walls plain – just a greyish colour and then most of the colour comes from the furniture, or wall décor.”

She said in the downstairs office she incorporated colour by painting the bottom half of the wall a dark colour, “it only comes up to waist height - bringing it in in certain places, but not having the full place in dark colour makes it feel more open”.