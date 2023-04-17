Home insurers are accused of using level of inflation to ‘rip off’ consumers

Homeowners who do not increase the sum insured on their houses are said to be under-insured

Insurers here have been accused of exploiting high levels of inflation to rip off homeowners.

A consumer advocate claimed home insurers were trying to “have it both ways” by increasing the cost of premiums due to rising inflation, while at the same time inflation was being cited for a failure of insurers to pay out in full on some claims.

Chairman of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland, Michael Kilcoyne, said inflation was being used by insurers for only paying out on parts of damage claims for many householders.

This is due to the fact that policyholders who fail to increase their level of insurance cover to reflect price rises are finding themselves under-insured when they make a claim for damage to their homes. But high levels of inflation that are pushing up the cost of meeting claims are also cited as one of the key reasons for the increase in the cost of premiums.

Premiums for home insurance were 18pc more expensive in the year to last month, recent CSO official figures show. This is more than twice the level of general inflation.

Mr Kilcoyne said home insurers are exploiting rising prices to hike their premiums, but are only prepared to pay out on parts of claims for anyone who has not increased their level of cover.

Homeowners who do not increase the sum insured on their houses are said to be under-insured. This is when the sum insured on a property is less than the amount it would cost to rebuild or replace the property.

If an under-insured policyholder makes a claim, an insurer can reduce the sum it must pay against the claim in proportion to how much the policyholder is under-insured.

This is even the case when there is a claim to cover the cost of a repair, and not a full rebuild. According to the Central Bank, a house with a rebuilding cost of €200,000, which is insured for only €100,000, is only insured for 50pc of the cost of rebuilding it.

If there is partial damage to the house of €50,000, then only 50pc of the €50,000 will be paid out by the insurance firm. The Central Bank has ordered all home insurers to write to policyholders to warn them of the dangers of being under-insured due to inflation pushing up the cost of repairs and rebuilds.

Mr Kilcoyne said insurers want to have it every way.

“They are blaming inflation for the rise in the cost of premiums, saying it is more expensive to carry out repairs,” he said.

“But construction inflation is leaving some homeowners who have not increased their level of cover exposed if they need to make a claim, and the insurers won’t fully cover their claims despite charging more.

“They want to have their cake and eat it. They want to increase premiums but not increase the pay-outs. They are exploiting the insurance situation to rip off consumers.”

Aviva-commissioned research shows that almost one in five households are under-insured when they make a claim. The Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland recently found the cost of rebuilding a home has shot up by between 14pc and 26pc.

Asked if insurers were trying to have it both ways by using inflation to hike premiums, but restricting pay-outs when inflation pushes up the cost of repairs, Insurance Ireland said under the Consumer Protection Code, all insurers must ensure any claim settlement is fair, considering all relevant factors and represents the best estimate of a claimant’s entitlement under the policy.

It said that with rising inflation resulting in higher costs for materials, energy, labour and other areas, consumers could be at risk of under-­insurance on their homes.