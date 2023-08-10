Home county of €4.2m Lotto jackpot winner revealed

A Lotto player from Leitrim has become Ireland’s newest millionaire after scooping the Lotto jackpot prize worth €4.2m

The player has officially become the 25th National Lottery millionaire of 2023 as well as the 9th Lotto jackpot winner of the year following wins in Limerick (2), Dublin (2), Meath, Donegal, Westmeath and Louth.

The winning numbers in last night’s (9 August) main Lotto draw were: 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus number was 9

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed tomorrow, Friday 11 of August.

Over 72,000 players nationwide won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games on Wednesday night including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each receiving €18,872.

One of the winning Match 5 Plus Bonus tickets was sold at Carr’s Supermarket, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Co Mayo, while the second winning ticket was purchased by a player from Dublin online or on the National Lottery app.

The National Lottery is today urging Lotto players all over the country to check their tickets carefully following last night’s draw. The Leitrim, Mayo and Dublin winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The three biggest winners of the night should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A Lotto player in Leitrim is sure to be celebrating today after becoming an overnight millionaire following their Lotto Jackpot win worth over €4.2m.

"The winner is advised to make contact with our prize claims team and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.”