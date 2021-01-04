Home-care scheme falls victim to delays caused by Covid-19

The long-awaited introduction of a statutory scheme guaranteeing people a minimum level of home-care support looks set to be delayed after falling victim to blockages caused by Covid-19.

The scheme, which was promised by the last Government and is in the current Programme for Government, was aimed at alleviating the hardship endured by people who were left without any home care, forcing some to go into a nursing home.

Former junior health minister Jim Daly promised it would be in place in 2021, ending the waiting lists and postcode lottery for the vital service.

Read More

It would guarantee that people who meet the needs test receive a minimum level of home support.

It comes as the Government has been urged to provide security for undocumented migrant workers who are currently providing vital home-care services during the pandemic.

Asked where the proposal stood, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health said work is continuing on developing a statutory scheme for the regulation and financing of home-support services.

“Work is ongoing within the department to determine the optimal approach to the development of the new scheme within the broader context of the ongoing reform of Ireland’s health and social care system, as envisaged in the Sláintecare Report.”

She said the work “encompasses the development of the regulatory framework for the new scheme, the examination of the options for the financing model for the scheme, and the development of a reformed model of service delivery”.

However, while the department’s Sláintecare Implementation Strategy commits to the establishment of the scheme by the end of 2021, progress on its development has been adversely affected by the ongoing work and diversion of resources as part of the response to Covid-19.

The spokeswoman said a proposed pilot of the new scheme, which had been scheduled for 2020, has been delayed.

“The department is currently in discussions with the HSE with a view to commencing the pilot as soon as possible,” she said.

“As part of Budget 2021, the minister announced increased investment to support improving access to home support through funding for an additional five-million hours of home care and, in addition, to support the continuing development of the statutory scheme.

“More broadly, the department remains committed to advancing this work as a priority, taking on board the learning from the response to Covid-19, in order to support people to age well and continue to live independently in their homes for as long as possible.”

The HSE has put the current waiting list for home care at around 2,387. That represents a fall from the figure of around 6,000 which had been standard in pre-Covid times.

This has been made possible by the huge sums allocated to the service during the pandemic to keep as many people as possible at home, but there is no guarantee this level of funding will continue once the pandemic eases.

The Citizens Information Board has stated that during the pandemic many families took on additional responsibilities for providing care for relatives. As this falls off, it is important that the level of support is restored. It said there is still no regulatory framework for home-care services.

“A significant number of home-care workers are migrants, some of whom are undocumented, and who are essential workers during the pandemic,” said the spokeswoman. “The lack of regulation in the sector has led to precarious employment conditions for them, low pay and a risk of exploitation.”