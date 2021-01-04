| 2.9°C Dublin

Home-care scheme falls victim to delays caused by Covid-19

The Citizens Information Board has stated that during the pandemic many families took on additional responsibilities for providing care for relatives. Photo: Stock image Expand

The Citizens Information Board has stated that during the pandemic many families took on additional responsibilities for providing care for relatives. Photo: Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The long-awaited introduction of a statutory scheme guaranteeing people a minimum level of home-care support looks set to be delayed after falling victim to blockages caused by Covid-19.

The scheme, which was promised by the last Government and is in the current Programme for Government, was aimed at alleviating the hardship endured by people who were left without any home care, forcing some to go into a nursing home.

Former junior health minister Jim Daly promised it would be in place in 2021, ending the waiting lists and postcode lottery for the vital service.

