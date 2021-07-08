‘Home at last’ – Vicky Phelan returns from US to see family after six months apart

Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland for the first time since January as she reunited with her family in Dublin Airport this morning.

Ms Phelan has been undergoing experimental treatment in Maryland and was separated from her family for over six months as they could not travel to be with her due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Phelan was delighted to be back home today and posted to Instagram: “Home at last!”.

The Cervical cancer campaigner arrived into Dublin Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning and was reunited with her family once she disembarked her flight from Boston.

She thanked Aer Lingus staff for looking after her on the flight home and Dublin Airport for providing a private lounge to facilitate her family reunion.

“The use of a private suite allowed me to have time and privacy to reunite with my family after six months of not seeing them.

“I will post sporadically until I can (hopefully) move around more freely after my period of quarantine at home in Doonbeg when I will get out and about again,” Vicky said.

Ms Phelan had recently told of how the last few weeks of her time had been “probably the toughest of my cancer journey over the last eight years” due to being separated from her two children since January.

“Looking back, if I had known back in January that none of my family would have been able to travel out at all, I don’t know would I have come out.

“There’s always the worry - like what if something gets me over here and I don’t get to see my kids or my family again – coming home in a coffin, and that is a very real reality for me over here,” Ms Phelan told RTÉ Radio recently.

Ms Phelan also thanked her followers and well-wishers and friends, adding that they had been “keeping me going”.

“Finally, I would again like to thank all of you for keeping me going over the last few weeks when coming home seemed so far away at times. Thanks again to you all,” Vicky said.