Home are the Heroes: Members of Transplant Team Ireland touch down after 17-medal haul in Australia

Tony Gartland from Hacketstown, Co Carlow who won a bronze medal at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia (Photo: Gareth Chaney)

Athletes Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings, Cork who won 5 medals & Pat O'Sullivan from Mallow who won a gold medal return home to Dublin Airport following World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. The fourteen inspirational members of Transplant Team Ireland have dispersed carrying, not only an impressive haul of medals but, the indelible treasured memory of being part of such a life affirming event. Showcasing the success of organ donation the team left Perth with an impressive haul of 17 medals including 7 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze, together with two world transplant games time records broken. The Irish Kidney Association manages Transplant Team Ireland's participation at international sporting events.

Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, Cork and Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow, Cork with their medals from the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia (Photo: Gareth Chaney)

Finbarr O'Reagan from Dublin returns home to Dublin Airport following World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia (Photo: Gareth Chaney)

Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, Cork who won 5 medals, with husband Tony O'Mahony and daughter Isabella after she returned home to Dublin Airport following World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. (Photo: Gareth Chaney)

Home are the heroes as members of Transplant Team Ireland touched down at Dublin Airport today after scooping an incredible 17 medals at the World Transplant Games in Australia.

They were welcomed by family, friends, and supporters as they arrived into Terminal One, following the games which ran from Saturday 15 April to Friday 21. They had competed in 30C Perth heat, against 46 countries and winning a spectacular haul of medals.

The team’s haul included seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals, together with two world transplant games time records broken.

While some of the team members returned home today, other members of the current team panel are spending extended time in the Southern Hemisphere’s warm climate.

With over 1,500 competitors from countries around the world, it was the largest gathering of transplant recipients in four years from a wide range of diverse cultures coming together to showcase the success of organ donation through sport while honouring their donors.

Ranging in age from 36 right up to 75, the Transplant Team Ireland panel of 10 men and four women who have all received organ transplants including 2 liver, 2 bone marrow, and 10 kidney.

The Irish Kidney Association (IKA) manages Transplant Team Ireland’s participation at international sporting events. Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the IKA said, “Transplant Team Ireland are wonderful ambassadors for their country and for organ donation. Each and every one of its fourteen members embodied the uplifting spirit of the Games in Perth.

"The IKA is proud to be the official World Transplant Games Federation accredited organisation for Ireland and provides support for all competitors who have a transplant. Transplant Games provide a wonderful opportunity for life long friendships to develop, enhancing people’s physical and mental wellbeing while also raising awareness of organ donation.

"We look forward to an even larger team taking part in the biennial European Transplant & Dialysis Games to be held closer to home in Lisbon, Portugal next summer and then the next World Transplant Games which will be held in Dresden, Germany, 16-23 August, 2025.”

Competition at the games is by age category and Transplant Team Ireland had representatives in the following eleven sports: Cycling; Darts; Golf; Lawn Bowls; Pétanque; Road Race; Swimming; Table Tennis; Ten Pin Bowling; Tennis; and Triathlon.

You can read about the Irish team’s experience at the games on the team website www.transplantteamireland.ie