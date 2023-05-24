Home and car petrol bombed in ongoing feud by loyalist gangs in Newtownards

Residents evacuated safely from flats after an arson attack in West Winds in Newtownards

Police dealing with a number of masked men who approached Weavers Grange in Newtownards in March. The incident was linked to the ongoing loyalist feud. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Allison Morris

There have been further attacks on vehicles and a property in Newtownards as a loyalist feud in the town enters its third month.