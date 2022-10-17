‘Holy Grail’ cancer vaccines could be with us before 2030 - Prof Luke O’Neill

Vaccines to train the immune system to fight against cancer could be available in less than seven years, Professor Luke O’Neill has said.

This comes as pharma company BioNTech said they were having “breakthroughs” in trials of mRNA vaccine trials for the treatment of certain cancers.

The German founders, Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, said they are hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.

Prof O’Neill said: “That's the Holy Grail in this area [mRNA]. There's at least 10 clinical trials running at the moment using RNA vaccines on cancer, you see, and they're obviously early stage trials. But it seems like pancreatic, melanoma, head and neck cancer, the really difficult ones are the ones they’re going after first and the signs are they are seeing some traction here.

“They're probably getting optimistic data themselves in these trials, you see, so I guess the way to put it is that optimism has never been higher. I'm involved in the Immunotherapy for Cancer Society and we’re having a big conference next year and there is sheer excitement that there will be a big announcement at this conference,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

He said “the dream” is that the vaccine will enable the body to recognise the cancerous tumour as “foreign, just as the Covid vaccine did for coronavirus”.

“There’s a piece and the tumour, a part of the tumour that's different to normal cells. That's what they're putting in the vaccine and training the immune system to hunt down that difference.

“You’re training the immune system like a smart bomb, in a way, to see those differences and kill that tumour cell.

“Even more exciting is you can personalise it; you can take someone who's got cancer, take their own tumour and make an RNA vaccine out of that and soup up their own immune system specifically against their own tumour. That’s a really wonderful thing to see, obviously,” Prof O’Neill said.

“Cancerous tumours are really good at turning off the immune system response so that they can survive and grow, but mRNA vaccines will hopefully re-engage the immune system and train it to hunt down and kill the cancerous cells.”