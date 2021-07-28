Holohan signals Nphet may recommend further easing of Covid-19 restrictions if vaccination progress continues

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has signalled that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) could soon be in a position to recommend the further easing of restrictions if progress on vaccination is maintained.

Speaking at a briefing this evening he said: "We look at everything all of the time, all of the restrictions that are in place. So we are looking at everything, and the continued need for it.”

He said that even though the country has made “great progress” since the easing of restrictions began in April, “there are still a significant number of restrictions in place”.

"We have arrangements in place around Covid passes and things like that. There are still restrictions on gatherings, both indoors and outdoors and we look at all of these things.

"And what we will do in the first instance, having looked at this, is give advice to Government who will have decisions to make.

"We think that the progress that we are making as a country in terms of vaccination in particular, will put us in a strong position and we know we are coming close let's say to the autumn time, starting to think about the resumption of winter activities, and obviously things like college and school.

"These are all in on our mind in terms of advice we are going to need to provide, around the safe and effective resumption.

"So we are looking at essentially, what are the kinds of criteria that need to be satisfied to enable us to advise when we think is appropriate and safe to do so, to step back some of those arrangements. So it is more about achieving those criteria rather than a specific time period or a date.

"But if we keep the progress going that we are making, in terms of vaccination, that day may not be far away."

Figures produced at the meeting revealed that over the past 14 days, 16,922 cases of Covid-19 have been reported and the national 14-day incidence is 355 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Professor Philip Nolan said: "This is at the moment, very much a disease of younger people."

He said that the incidence is "dominated by those aged 19-24. followed by those aged 13 to 18, but in that age group it is most 16 and 17 year olds, followed by those aged 25 to 34.

The incidence in older age groups and those aged younger than 12 has not increased relatively much compared with that 16 to 35-year-old age group.

Prof Nolan said: "We have about half as many people in hospital now as we did in October, but we have more admissions.

"We are seeing significant numbers of admissions per day, many fewer than you would expect given the number of cases we are seeing."

He said that vaccination is protecting in particular older people who were more likely to have been admitted to hospital in the past.

But also it looks like the length of hospital stays are shortening, suggesting that even for those people who are addmitted to hospital, vaccination is offering many of them additional protection.

The length of hospital admissions has decreased from 15 days on average across the entire pandemic down closer to seven days through May and June.