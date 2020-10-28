Holohan says no reason why schools should not reopen after the midterm

Sean Stack, principal of St Joseph’s secondary school in Fairview, Dublin, with deputy principal Alexandra Duane, where classrooms which have been fitted to conform to Covid - 19 social distancing measures. Photo: Frank McGrath

CHIEF medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says there is no public health reason why schools should not reopen next week after the midterm break.

“In terms of the data we are looking at, we do not anticipate going back to the minister not to reopen schools,” he said.

Moves to offer reassurance that all is being done to underpin the safest possible return will step up a gear today at meetings involving Department of Education officials, public health experts and representatives of principals, teachers and school managers.

Measures to speed up Covid-related contact tracing and testing for schools are a key focus of the discussions.

More than €200m is committed for this term to support Covid-19 prevention and protection measures in schools; the experience is that they are safe environments.

According to figures provided to the teachers’ union ASTI, health experts believe that there are fewer than 10 schools where the disease has been transmitted within that setting. Where cases were detected, they are more likely to have come in from outside.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Heather Burns said last night that the positivity rate for tests that follow on from a confirmed case in a school was at 2.7pc at primary level and 2.1pc for secondary schools, much lower than in the community generally.

Notwithstanding encouraging figures about the likely spread of the disease within schools, the first half of the term ended with some serious concerns.

There was increasing frustration among principals about delays with tracing and testing causing serious disruption to school life, such as teachers and pupils asked to stay at home and self-isolate for longer than was necessary

On the eve of the mid-term holiday came news that a hand sanitiser available to schools was the subject of a recall because of health and safety issues.

As well as the recruitment of more tracing staff, Education Minister Norma Foley has promised a new system involving dedicated School Teams, comprised of HSE and Department of Education officials, to assist schools where a positive case of Covid-19 is identified.

Teacher unions also want to know that the teams will be supported by sufficient resources to ensure they are fit for purpose.

Unions have raised other issues, such as the difference between a close contact and a casual contact in a school setting.

Meanwhile, following the product recall of ViraPro sanitisation products last week, the Department of Education is reviewing all products in the wipes, hand sanitiser, hand sanitiser refill, hand soap and detergent categories available to schools.

There are about 150 products, from 10 suppliers.

Irish Independent