Holohan rules out early advice to shops, pubs and restaurants for Christmas

Shut: A very quiet Henry Street in Dublin which would normally be much busier with Christmas shoppers. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Decisions on whether desperate retailers, restaurants and pubs can reopen will go down to the wire and they will have to wait until the end of the month before knowing if they get the green light to lift the shutters for the crucial pre-Christmas trading season.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has ruled out giving early advice to Government during the lockdown, despite more encouraging signs yesterday the severe restrictions are working. The number of daily Covid-19 cases fell to 270. However, there was one additional death.

He said the six-week lockdown will continue and what happens after December 1 will depend on “where we are”.

He indicated that measures that will be in place after early December and the public will still have to maintain a very “high standard of public health practice”.

He said there will be specific advice to the public around Christmas.

So far, there have been outbreaks associated with funerals, compounding the grief and distress of mourners with illness, he added.

There are also cases happening in healthcare settings and the advice is that if people have potential symptoms, they should not go to work.

There is “nothing inevitable” about a third wave of the virus here, but factors such as a high level of compliance in daily anti-Covid behaviour, as well as the ability of the health system to test and trace, were important, he said.

Yesterday’s cases included 103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, nine in Kerry and nine in Kilkenny. The other 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Work is currently being carried out on identifying how to implement more targeted measures based on assessment of high- and low-risk areas. Of the new cases notified yesterday, 143 are men and 127 are women, 69pc are under 45 years of age.

There was also a fall in hospitalisations yesterday to 291 patients. However, 39 people with the virus remain in intensive care.

Ireland now ranks 28th out of 31 European countries for the 14-day incidence of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, there were 471 new cases of the virus in Northern Ireland yesterday as well as a further 10 deaths associated with the virus.

The North’s four-week, circuit-break lockdown is drawing to a close this week. Under the temporary lockdown, pubs and restaurants had to close, however, non-essential retail was allowed to continue.

Stormont ministers have asked for extra scientific data before deciding whether or not to ease the current restrictions from this Friday.

There is also rising concern about the potential new strain of Covid-19 linked to mink and which originated in Denmark.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said it was “far too early to be overly concerned” about the new strain.

In a worst-case scenario, the mutated strain could prove resistant to a new vaccine when developed.

But he said that in order to have significant impact it would have to become the dominant strain globally and this was unlikely.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control which will issue advice to Ireland tomorrow. It said that when the virus is introduced into a mink farm, it can spread quickly.

