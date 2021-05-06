Hollywood A-listers Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey touch down in Ireland to film Disney sequel

Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams have arrived in Ireland to begin filming the highly anticipated sequel to their hit Disney film Enchanted.

Six-time Oscar nominated Adams took to Instagram to confirm her arrival, telling her 613,000 followers: "I am in Ireland, where I'm getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about."

Her co-star Patrick Dempsey also shared his excitement about landing in Ireland, posting a photo of the Irish countryside with the caption: “Ireland!”

The Hollywood stars didn’t specify which part of Ireland they were in but locals have been pictured setting up in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, to begin filming on the highly anticipated sequel, titled 'Disenchanted'.

Ms Adams is no stranger to the Wicklow town as she filmed the romantic comedy Leap Year there in 2010.

Work began in Enniskerry to build a set for the forthcoming Disney movie last month, with filming expected to get under way in the coming weeks with filming locations also expected to be elsewhere in Wicklow and Dublin.

A massive town hall has been constructed on one side of the village, and other shops, and businesses will be getting a movie makeover before the cameras start to roll.

It has all led to a lot of excitement in the village among locals and visitors, and the businesses are hoping there will be a long-term tourism spin-off into the future.

Disney also put out a casting call earlier in the year for trained dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes to participate in the movie.

A notice was also shared on MovieExtras.ie for paid background actors to apply to take part in the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+, with producers on the lookout for people of all shapes and sizes to be part of the production.

The extras work will be paid and applicants must be available for filming between May and August for 'full days for filming with potentially very early call times'.

Enchanted, which was released in 2007, was nominated for three Oscars and centred on the story of Princess Giselle as she was banished from her magical animated land to the gritty streets of Manhattan.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical divorce lawyer, played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the film, while there is speculation that well-known faces such as Susan Sarandon and James Marsden will be making appearances too.