Holidaymakers forced to evacuate popular Wexford beach due to fire

Holidaymakers have been forced to evacuate a popular beach in Co Wexford this afternoon due to a fire on the sand dunes.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the fire at Curracloe beach, which was hosting the Leinster Open Sea race today.

The race had to be abandoned halfway through as the evacuation got underway.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

Wexford Civil Defence has asked motorists to keep roads clear to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene.

The Surf Shack in Curracloe said all surf lessons have been called off for the rest of the day.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Curracloe beach was a filming location for the award-winning movie Saving Private Ryan.

Emergency services are tackling the blaze

In June 1997, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and a host of other actors and crew, arrived to film scenes for the Hollywood war epic.

The filming lasted two months, with the Irish Defence Forces supplying 2,500 men to act as extras.

