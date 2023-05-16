Holidaymaker (61) dead and her daughter seriously injured after plunging off cliff on off-road buggy in Lanzarote

The buggy involved in the incident in Lanzarote. Photo: Solarpix.

A holidaymaker has died, and her daughter has been seriously injured, after plunging over a cliff in Lanzarote in their hired off-road buggy.

The pair fell around 65ft after losing control of their vehicle during a tourist excursion.

The older woman, aged 61, who was confirmed as Irish by Spanish police, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday afternoon.

However the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said the deceased woman was not travelling on an Irish passport and they are not dealing with the case.

It’s now believed the woman may have been a South African citizen who resided in Ireland in recent years.

The younger woman, who was travelling on a South African passport, was rushed to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island’s capital Arrecife with injuries that included head wounds.

She is in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Firefighters, police, civil protection workers and paramedics were among the emergency responders who raced to the area around 3.30pm yesterday.

A helicopter was also sent to the scene, although fire crews were finally able to stretcher the survivor, who is understood to be aged in her 40s, to a waiting ambulance on foot.

The area where the tragedy occurred is between the whitewashed town of Teseguite and the village of Guatiza, and boasts unique volcanic rock formations which attract visitors from all over the world.

The island’s Civil Guard police force has been placed in charge of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

One local report said police were probing the possibility the buggy driver, thought to be the older of the two women, may have plunged off a cliff after losing control of her vehicle.

But a spokesman for the Civil Guard in Lanzarote said: “It is too early at this stage to speculate on what could have caused the tragedy.

“The investigation is still at a very early stage.”

A Civil Guard source added: “A 61-year-old Irish woman died in the tragedy and her daughter, who was travelling on a South African passport, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

“They were travelling on the buggy as part of an organised excursion.”

The company that organised the excursion the women were on, that describes itself online as the main company dedicated to buggy routes in the north part of Lanzarote, declined to comment.

The firm says it uses Maverick Trail 800T model buggies and flags up on its website that all excursions have an “expert guide” whose job includes “leading the group and maintaining security”.