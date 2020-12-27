| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Hold firm. We are on the last leg of the journey. The end is in sight'

 

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer (Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland) Expand
IT&rsquo;S HERE: the HSE takes delivery of the first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine yesterday. Photo: Marc O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand

Close

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer (Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer (Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

IT&rsquo;S HERE: the HSE takes delivery of the first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine yesterday. Photo: Marc O&rsquo;Sullivan

IT’S HERE: the HSE takes delivery of the first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine yesterday. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

/

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer (Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

Maeve Sheehan

The first delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine to Ireland will be administered to medical staff and some older patients across four acute hospitals from Wednesday — almost two weeks before it is rolled out to vulnerable residents of nursing homes.

The arrival in the country yesterday of 9,750 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses was described as “momentous” by the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid.

The first inoculation is expected to be at St James hospital in Dublin on December 30 followed that same day by vaccinations at Beaumont Hospital, Galway University Hospital and Cork University Hospital. The Sunday Independent understands that the vaccine will initially be offered to health care workers and a number of elderly hospital patients.

Privacy