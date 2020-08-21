Hogan apologises for "any distress caused" by attending Oireachtas golf dinner

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has apologised "for any distress caused" by his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this week.

Responding to Taoiseach Micheál Martin's earlier call on RTÉ's SixOne News for him to apologise for attending the event in Galway on Wednesday night, Mr Hogan said, through his spokesman, said that he “apologises for any distress caused by my attendance” at the dinner.

He reiterated: “I would not have gone if I thought there was any breach of Covid guidelines.”

The Commissioner's spokesman also cited the remarks of the European Commission spokesperson at a press briefing in Brussels earlier on Friday.

"The Commission spokesperson expressed the Commissioner’s regret in hindsight at having attended the event and confirmed that he would not have attended if he thought that the event would not have been in compliance with Covid guidelines," Mr Hogan's spokesman said.

