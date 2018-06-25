A man found dead following a suspected hit and run was seen lying on the road and may have previously been struck by another vehicle, it has emerged.

Hit-and-run victim may have already been hit by car

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around how the victim, named as Ilmars Zorge (35), was killed on the Swords to Ashbourne Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The investigation is complex because they know Mr Zorge was lying on the road when witnesses saw him being hit by one car which then failed to stop. But they are now trying to establish why he was lying in the roadway in the first place, and if he had been hit by a vehicle previously.

Mr Zorge had been at an after-work get together on Saturday night and was walking home afterwards when the incident happened. Sources say a motorist driving the Rathbeale Road from Swords towards Ashbourne spotted something on the road at around 1.30am and swerved to avoid it.

They then pulled in to the side of the road because they believed it was a person on the roadway. A second car then came along and also avoided the person on the road and pulled in.

But while both drivers then tried to warn another oncoming vehicle, they saw the car hit the man lying on the roadway. Trace

This car then failed to stop and left the scene, according to a source.

The car that was seen driving away was a dark coloured saloon and gardaí are anxious to trace the driver of it.

Mr Zorge's injuries proved fatal, but gardaí will have the task of trying to establish if Mr Zorge had been injured before the dark saloon car was seen driving over him. "This car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later," said a Garda statement.

Mr Zorge was originally from Latvia and had been working in a tomato growing business called Monsport on the Swords to Ashbourne road. Workers there said he had only been in the country three months.

"He would have had friends who worked here and who told him there would be a job here for him if he came over," said one worker. "There was a party here on Saturday night and Ilmars was walking home afterwards when the incident happened," they added. Mr Zorge met his death not far from the entrance to Monsport.

"It is very sad for him and for his family. "I hope the police find out what happened to Ilmars," said one colleague. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Swords garda station on 01 666 4700.

