Hit-and-run that left girl (17) fighting for her life 'captured on CCTV'

A hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old girl fighting for her life was caught on CCTV and could help gardaí find the driver.

The young woman was hit by a light-coloured saloon car on Main Street in the Co Wicklow village of Kilcoole at 3.50am on Saturday.

The teenager is believed to have been on her way home from a party when she was hit. The driver of the next car that arrived on the scene found her critically injured on the roadside minutes later and raised the alarm. She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she remained critically injured last night.

Gardaí in Bray are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who suspects they know the car or driver involved to come forward. "The car involved is described as a light-coloured saloon type, possibly silver, which travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards Greystones and Eden Gate," said a Garda spokesman.

The girl was only around 500 metres from home when the incident occurred, and the local community is said to be in shock at what happened. "This is just devastating and whoever did this should come forward now," said local councillor Tom Fortune. "The whole town is shocked and saddened by this. For it to happen somebody so young is devastating."

The victim and her family were prayed for at Masses in Kilcoole yesterday. The stretch of road where the incident happened was closed for a time to facilitate a forensic examination by road collision investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

