History plea: Literary stars object to hostel plans at setting of Joyce's 'The Dead'

One of the key reception rooms in which James Joyce's short story 'The Dead' is set is to be turned into a dormitory as part of plans to turn the building into a tourist hostel.

That is according to one of the country's most acclaimed authors, Colm Tóibín, who has hit out at the contentious proposal in an objection lodged with Dublin City Council.

In the objection, drawn up by the triple Booker Prize shortlisted author John McCourt, they state: "Nothing in the application convinces us that adequate steps will be taken to preserve the house. On the contrary: no building of this size could accommodate a 56-bed hostel without serious structural changes."

The two are responding to plans by Fergus McCabe and Brian Stynes to change the use of the former visitor centre at 15 Usher's Island, Dublin 8, on Dublin's quays.

