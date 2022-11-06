Historical buildings department weighs in on dispute over windows in new £15m Derry hotel

A government department has stepped in to a dispute over the type of windows being used in a new £15m hotel in Derry.

In July, Derry City and Strabane District Council granted planning permission for modern double-glazed windows to be used in the hotel, which is being built within a listed Clock Tower building on a former army base at Ebrington Square.

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the modern windows despite a recommendation from their own planning officials that the application be refused because of the impact it would have on the historical building.

The Department of Communities’ Historic Environment Division (HED), which was set up to protect historical buildings in Northern Ireland, told the council the new windows would have a “significant adverse impact” on the building.

As a result of the concerns raised by HED, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), which has overall responsibility for planning issues in Northern Ireland, has now told Derry’s council not to proceed with the final sign-off on the proposed windows until the department has investigated the matter.

Under legislation, if the DfI believes the planning application has to be reassessed, it can “call it in”, which means the final decision will rest with Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

The 152-bedroom hotel, which is due to open next summer, has been described as a huge boost for Derry’s tourism sector.

It will be the centrepiece of the Ebrington site, which was handed over to the Northern Ireland Executive when the army closed its base in 2003.

However, the development of the 29-acre site, which is linked to the city centre by the Peace Bridge, has been much slower than expected.

The original plans for the hotel indicated timber single-glazed windows would be used.

However, last February the owners applied for planning permission to allow them to instead use uPVC sliding sash double-glazed windows, in response, they said, to the rising costs of materials.

Planning officers at the council recommended the planning application be refused due to the impact the double-glazed windows would have on the historical Clock Tower building.

However, speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning committee in July, Cecil Doherty, one of the owners of the hotel, said “single glazing in today’s world is absurd”.

“We are looking at spending £15m developing an international footfall into the city with single-glazed windows and you talk about the carbon footprint and all those elements. We are going to say to American visitors you can stay in the Clock Tower but it’s single glazing and we have to turn the temperature up to 30 degrees to maintain some sort of body temperature in those rooms. It’s not acceptable.

“We are locals investing over £15m into this city. We are going to create over 120 jobs, we are going to bring in international visitors from all over, our marketing plan is extensive and costly. We are going to do that for this city because we are committed to doing that.

“We respect heritage and we are also preserving heritage by giving it a new lease of life. If you consider, if the Clock Tower had sat as it was for another four or five years, it may have fallen given the bad condition that it was in.

“We are taking ageing buildings and preserving them, we are enhancing them and we are creating a facility for this city with an international reputation for excellence.”

Despite the concerns about the impact on the building, councillors on the planning committee voted unanimously at the July meeting to grant permission for the installation of the new cheaper windows.

​Following the decision, the Foyle Civic Trust (FCT), a voluntary group that campaigns to protect historic buildings in Derry, wrote to the council to highlight their opposition to the new windows.

In the letter, FCT committee member Paul McGarvey said they “intend to take matters further”.

Mr McGarvey said the council’s decision to allow the “plastic” windows to be installed at the Clock Tower building was “unbelievable”.

“This sets a very serious precedent, not just for Ebrington but for the whole province,” he said.

Current planning laws require councils to inform the DfI if they allow a planning application despite receiving a “significant objection” from a government department.

As a result of the HED’s concerns around the proposed new windows at the Ebrington building, Derry and Strabane District Council forwarded the details of the planning application to the DfI.

On September 5, the department wrote to the council telling them not to grant planning permission for the new windows until “further advised”.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The department is currently assessing whether or not the application should be referred [called in] to it for determination. The assessment will be concluded as soon as possible.”